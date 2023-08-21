Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 21, 2023

10 things about outfits from scratch 

Image: Pexels

If you wish to stitch a dress from scratch, you should have a tentative outfit idea! You can browse Pinterest or look for celebrity looks 

 Inspiration 

If you wish to recreate a celebrity look or an outfit created by a designer, you can make it from the scratch 

Image: Pexels

Recreate 

You can refer to some YouTubers who have tried this to have a better idea of the prices, places to visit, and the process 

Image: Pexels

Reference 

Once you finalize the dress you wish to make, go to wholesale shops that sell solo cloth pieces! It will be cost-effective 

Image: Pexels

Wholesale store 

Bargain 

Image: Pexels

To embark on this venture, you need your bargaining skills! For first-timers, try shops that have a fixed rate

Image: Pexels 

Cloth

Try to look for the design and fabric of the cloth piece, than the color. You can ask the shopkeeper to dye the material in your preferred color 

Once you choose the material and color, you can look for matching laces and border, to add finishing touches to your outfit 

Additions 

Image: Pexels 

After you have the raw materials, approach a trusted tailor! Show them reference photos of the outfit, explain your personalizations, and fix a price 

Stitching 

Image: Pexels

Cost 

Image: Pexels

Keep in mind that some of these outfits might cost more than the ones readily available in the market! But here you have the opportunity to design as you like 

Image: Pexels 

Stitching an outfit from scratch can be beneficial! You can stitch traditional or Western outfits as per your taste 

 Variety 

