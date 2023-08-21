Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 21, 2023
10 things about outfits from scratch
Image: Pexels
If you wish to stitch a dress from scratch, you should have a tentative outfit idea! You can browse Pinterest or look for celebrity looks
Inspiration
If you wish to recreate a celebrity look or an outfit created by a designer, you can make it from the scratch
Image: Pexels
Recreate
You can refer to some YouTubers who have tried this to have a better idea of the prices, places to visit, and the process
Image: Pexels
Reference
Once you finalize the dress you wish to make, go to wholesale shops that sell solo cloth pieces! It will be cost-effective
Image: Pexels
Wholesale store
Bargain
Image: Pexels
To embark on this venture, you need your bargaining skills! For first-timers, try shops that have a fixed rate
Image: Pexels
Cloth
Try to look for the design and fabric of the cloth piece, than the color. You can ask the shopkeeper to dye the material in your preferred color
Once you choose the material and color, you can look for matching laces and border, to add finishing touches to your outfit
Additions
Image: Pexels
After you have the raw materials, approach a trusted tailor! Show them reference photos of the outfit, explain your personalizations, and fix a price
Stitching
Image: Pexels
Cost
Image: Pexels
Keep in mind that some of these outfits might cost more than the ones readily available in the market! But here you have the opportunity to design as you like
Image: Pexels
Stitching an outfit from scratch can be beneficial! You can stitch traditional or Western outfits as per your taste
Variety
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.