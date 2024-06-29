Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

june 29, 2024

10 things boys learn too late in life

It's okay to show feelings; it doesn't make you weak

Express Emotions

Treat others as you want to be treated, regardless of gender

Respect Everyone

A useful skill that goes beyond stereotypes

Learn to Cook

Admitting mistakes is a sign of maturity

Learn to Apologize

Always ensure everyone is on the same page

Consent is Key

Save, budget, and understand the value of money

Financial Literacy

Understanding others' perspectives fosters connection

Practice Empathy

Taking care of your body is a long-term investment

Mind Your Health

Education is Valuable

Constantly seek knowledge, whether in or out of school

Life is a journey of discovery; never stop being curious about things 

Stay Curious

