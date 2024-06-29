Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
june 29, 2024
10 things boys learn too late in life
It's okay to show feelings; it doesn't make you weak
Express Emotions
Treat others as you want to be treated, regardless of gender
Respect Everyone
A useful skill that goes beyond stereotypes
Learn to Cook
Admitting mistakes is a sign of maturity
Learn to Apologize
Always ensure everyone is on the same page
Consent is Key
Save, budget, and understand the value of money
Financial Literacy
Understanding others' perspectives fosters connection
Practice Empathy
Taking care of your body is a long-term investment
Mind Your Health
Education is Valuable
Constantly seek knowledge, whether in or out of school
Life is a journey of discovery; never stop being curious about things
Stay Curious
