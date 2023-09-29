Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SPETEMBER 29, 2023
10 things classy couples never do
Classy couples refrain from arguing or insulting each other in public
Public displays of disrespect
They maintain a level of privacy and don’t overshare personal details or relationship issues with others
Oversharing
Classy couples prioritize spending quality time together
Neglecting each other
While some PDA is acceptable, they avoid excessive or inappropriate displays of affection
Public displays of affection (PDA)
They choose their words carefully and avoid using offensive language or slurs
Rude or offensive language
Classy couples adhere to social etiquette, such as saying “please” and “thank you” and practicing good table manners
Disregarding etiquette
One of the other things classy couples never do is to criticize and undermine each other in front of others
Criticizing in public
Classy couples don’t manipulate or play mind games with each other
Manipulation
They address issues promptly and don’t hold onto grudges
Holding grudges
They validate each other’s emotions and feelings, even if they don’t understand them completely
Dismissing each other’s feelings
