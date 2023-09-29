Heading 3

10 things classy couples never do

Classy couples refrain from arguing or insulting each other in public

Public displays of disrespect

Image: Pexels

They maintain a level of privacy and don’t overshare personal details or relationship issues with others

Oversharing

Image: Pexels

Classy couples prioritize spending quality time together

Neglecting each other

Image: Pexels

While some PDA is acceptable, they avoid excessive or inappropriate displays of affection

Public displays of affection (PDA)

Image: Pexels

They choose their words carefully and avoid using offensive language or slurs

Rude or offensive language

Image: Pexels

Classy couples adhere to social etiquette, such as saying “please” and “thank you” and practicing good table manners

Disregarding etiquette

Image: Pexels

One of the other things classy couples never do is to criticize and undermine each other in front of others

Criticizing in public 

Image: Pexels

Classy couples don’t manipulate or play mind games with each other

Manipulation

Image: Pexels

They address issues promptly and don’t hold onto grudges

Holding grudges

Image: Pexels

They validate each other’s emotions and feelings, even if they don’t understand them completely

Dismissing each other’s feelings

Image: Pexels

