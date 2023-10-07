Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 06, 2023

10 things confident people do every day

They prioritize self-care routines to maintain physical and mental well-being

Self-care

Confident individuals use affirmations and positive self-talk to boost their self-esteem

Positive self-talk

They establish clear goals and work toward them, fostering a sense of purpose

Set goals

Confident people understand that failure is a part of life, not the end of it

Embrace failure

They communicate their thoughts and opinions effectively, even when facing disagreement

Express themselves

They bounce back from setbacks with resilience and adaptability

Practice resilience

Confident people are open to new experiences and constantly seek to expand their knowledge and skills

Continuous learning

They maintain good posture and strong body language, which can convey confidence to others

Strong body language

They graciously accept compliments without downplaying their achievements

Accept compliments

Confident individuals accept themselves for who they are, including their flaws and don't seek validation from others

Self-acceptance

