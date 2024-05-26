Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

may 26, 2024

10 Things Emotionally Strong People Avoid 

They don't assume that the way they think and feel about a situation is the way it is in reality, nor how it will turn out in the end

#1

Image: Freepik

Their emotional base points are not external

#2

Image: Freepik

They don't assume to know what it is that will make them truly happy

#3

Image: Freepik

They don't think that being fearful is a sign they are on the wrong path

#4

Image: Freepik

They know that happiness is a choice, but they don't feel the need to make it all the time

#5

Image: Freepik

They don't allow their thoughts to be chosen for them

Image: Freepik

#6

They recognize that infallible composure is not emotional intelligence

#7

Image: Freepik

They know that a feeling will not kill them

#8

Image: Freepik

They don't just become close friends with anyone

#9

Image: Freepik

They don't confuse a bad feeling for a bad life

#10

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here