Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 26, 2024
10 Things Emotionally Strong People Avoid
They don't assume that the way they think and feel about a situation is the way it is in reality, nor how it will turn out in the end
#1
Image: Freepik
Their emotional base points are not external
#2
Image: Freepik
They don't assume to know what it is that will make them truly happy
#3
Image: Freepik
They don't think that being fearful is a sign they are on the wrong path
#4
Image: Freepik
They know that happiness is a choice, but they don't feel the need to make it all the time
#5
Image: Freepik
They don't allow their thoughts to be chosen for them
Image: Freepik
#6
They recognize that infallible composure is not emotional intelligence
#7
Image: Freepik
They know that a feeling will not kill them
#8
Image: Freepik
They don't just become close friends with anyone
#9
Image: Freepik
They don't confuse a bad feeling for a bad life
#10
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.