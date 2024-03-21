Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 21, 2024
10 things every man loves
Though men say that they don’t love compliments, that’s not true; they also need compliments that make them feel special
Compliments
Men also like to get an appreciation for all the good things they do and to feel noticed, just like women
Appreciation
Be honest; men like your honesty so don’t portray yourself as someone you’re not actually
Honesty
Men like to know that they are accepted for who they are, don’t make them feel that they have to make changes in themselves
Acceptance
Men are simple; they don’t appreciate drama in their lives, so make them feel that everything is on the right path
Everything is OK
Not only girls but boys also love sudden affection, so out of the blue, do something nice and sweet for him
Show affection
Men don’t like conditions, like if you do this, I’ll get angry with you; make them understand your point calmly rather than putting conditions
Don’t give conditions
Sometimes men feel that they are not doing well in their lives, so tell them that you’re proud of them for whatever they’re doing
Say you’re proud of him
Say you believe in him
When a man feels down, don’t make them feel bad by pointing out their mistakes. Tell them that you believe them and they’ll always do the right thing
If you tell your man that he is the same as other guys, he might not appreciate it, so make him feel that he is different from others
You are different
