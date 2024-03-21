Heading 3

10 things every man loves 

Though men say that they don’t love compliments, that’s not true; they also need compliments that make them feel special

Compliments

Men also like to get an appreciation for all the good things they do and to feel noticed, just like women

Appreciation

Be honest; men like your honesty so don’t portray yourself as someone you’re not actually

Honesty

Men like to know that they are accepted for who they are, don’t make them feel that they have to make changes in themselves

Acceptance

Men are simple; they don’t appreciate drama in their lives, so make them feel that everything is on the right path

Everything is OK

Not only girls but boys also love sudden affection, so out of the blue, do something nice and sweet for him

Show affection

Men don’t like conditions, like if you do this, I’ll get angry with you; make them understand your point calmly rather than putting conditions

Don’t give conditions

Sometimes men feel that they are not doing well in their lives, so tell them that you’re proud of them for whatever they’re doing

Say you’re proud of him

Say you believe in him

When a man feels down, don’t make them feel bad by pointing out their mistakes. Tell them that you believe them and they’ll always do the right thing

If you tell your man that he is the same as other guys, he might not appreciate it, so make him feel that he is different from others

You are different

