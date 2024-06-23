Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
june 23, 2024
10 Things Fathers Do That We love
Making sure we always have extra of what we like
#1
Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
Making awful dad jokes and being proud of them
#2
Image: Rasha Thadani Instagram
Never replying to our long messages with more than just a thumbs-up emoji
#3
Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram
Fathers encourage us to pursue our dreams and are there to cheer us on every step of the way
#4
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Putting the chef's coat on, every weekend to make our favorite food
#5
Image: Freepik
Sneaking life lessons into friendly talks
Image: Freepik
#6
Being our very first dance partner
#7
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Boasting about waking up early and falling asleep right after 2 hours
#8
Image: Freepik
From riding a bike to changing a tire, dads are there to teach us important life skills
#9
Image: Freepik
Sending us a "just checking in" text or call, making sure we're okay
#10
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.