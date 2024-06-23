Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

june 23, 2024

10 Things Fathers Do That We love

Making sure we always have extra of what we like

#1

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

Making awful dad jokes and being proud of them

#2

Image: Rasha Thadani Instagram

Never replying to our long messages with more than just a thumbs-up emoji

#3

Image: Ananya Panday's Instagram

Fathers encourage us to pursue our dreams and are there to cheer us on every step of the way

#4

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Putting the chef's coat on, every weekend to make our favorite food

#5

Image: Freepik

Sneaking life lessons into friendly talks

Image: Freepik

#6

Being our very first dance partner

#7

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Boasting about waking up early and falling asleep right after 2 hours

#8

Image: Freepik

From riding a bike to changing a tire, dads are there to teach us important life skills

#9

Image: Freepik

Sending us a "just checking in" text or call, making sure we're okay

#10

Image: Freepik

