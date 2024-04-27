Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

APRIL 27, 2024

10 things I wish I knew as a teen

Acne is a part of growing up. Most people see you, not your blemishes

#1

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Slow down and savor your teenage years. Adulthood is not as glamorous as Bollywood makes it seem

#2

Image: Jannat Zubair Instagram 

Don't underestimate the power of sunscreen. Your future skin will thank you

#3

Image: Mohit Varu Instagram 

Life gets better, and even if it doesn't, you'll develop the strength to handle it

#4

Image: Mohit Varu Instagram 

Learning domestic chores isn't uncool; it's a valuable life skill that'll serve you well

Image: Mohit Varu Instagram 

#5

Nobody is obsessing over your appearance because they are busy obsessing over their own

#6

Image: Mohit Varu Instagram 

Your parents can often see who your true friends are, sometimes even better than you

#7

Image: Mohit Varu Instagram 

#8

Image: Mohit Varu Instagram 

Understanding that your value isn't solely based on external achievements or others' opinions

#9

Image: Mohit Varu Instagram 

Dump the negative friends; true friends will accept you for who you are and not put you down

#10

Image: Mohit Varu Instagram 

Failure doesn't mean that you're dumb. Failing to try is what makes you a failure. Always remember that 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here