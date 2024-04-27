Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
APRIL 27, 2024
10 things I wish I knew as a teen
Acne is a part of growing up. Most people see you, not your blemishes
#1
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Slow down and savor your teenage years. Adulthood is not as glamorous as Bollywood makes it seem
#2
Image: Jannat Zubair Instagram
Don't underestimate the power of sunscreen. Your future skin will thank you
#3
Image: Mohit Varu Instagram
Life gets better, and even if it doesn't, you'll develop the strength to handle it
#4
Image: Mohit Varu Instagram
Learning domestic chores isn't uncool; it's a valuable life skill that'll serve you well
Image: Mohit Varu Instagram
#5
Nobody is obsessing over your appearance because they are busy obsessing over their own
#6
Image: Mohit Varu Instagram
Your parents can often see who your true friends are, sometimes even better than you
#7
Image: Mohit Varu Instagram
#8
Image: Mohit Varu Instagram
Understanding that your value isn't solely based on external achievements or others' opinions
#9
Image: Mohit Varu Instagram
Dump the negative friends; true friends will accept you for who you are and not put you down
#10
Image: Mohit Varu Instagram
Failure doesn't mean that you're dumb. Failing to try is what makes you a failure. Always remember that
