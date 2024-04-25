Heading 3

APRIL 25, 2024

10 things loyal couples never do

They don't use their partner's weaknesses against them

#1

Image: Aly Goni Instagram 

They don't prioritize individual needs and desires over well-being of the relationship itself

#2

Image: Smriti Khanna Instagram 

They don't forget why they fell in love

#3

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram 

They don't let their ego get in the way

#4

Image: Khushi Dubey Instagram 

They never use loyalty as a means of control

Image: Mohit Varu Instagram 

#5

They don't compare their partner to others

#6

Image: Sargun Mehta Instagram 

There’s a deep understanding that flirting with others crosses boundaries of commitment and loyalty

#7

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram 

#8

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram 

They don't lie to their partner, even by omission

#9

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram 

They are not afraid to fight for each other

They don't make their partner feel insecure

#10

Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram 

