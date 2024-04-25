Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
APRIL 25, 2024
10 things loyal couples never do
They don't use their partner's weaknesses against them
#1
Image: Aly Goni Instagram
They don't prioritize individual needs and desires over well-being of the relationship itself
#2
Image: Smriti Khanna Instagram
They don't forget why they fell in love
#3
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
They don't let their ego get in the way
#4
Image: Khushi Dubey Instagram
They never use loyalty as a means of control
Image: Mohit Varu Instagram
#5
They don't compare their partner to others
#6
Image: Sargun Mehta Instagram
There’s a deep understanding that flirting with others crosses boundaries of commitment and loyalty
#7
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
#8
Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
They don't lie to their partner, even by omission
#9
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
They are not afraid to fight for each other
They don't make their partner feel insecure
#10
Image: Ankit Gupta Instagram
