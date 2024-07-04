Heading 3
Jiya Surana
july 04, 2024
10 Things mentally strong people don't do
They don't waste time feeling sorry for themselves. It's destructive and creates feelings of negativity. They swap self-pity with gratitude
#1
They maintain a strong grip on their power. They stand for themselves and keep track of their goals
#2
They don't worry about pleasing everyone. They stop judging themselves by what other people think of them
#3
They don't spend time dwelling on the past. They enjoy their present and plan for future
#4
They don't give up after their first failure. They overcome failures and bounce back
#5
They don't feel the world owes them everything. They focus on their efforts, accept criticism, acknowledge flaws and don't keep score
#6
Strong minds don't expect immediate results. They work relentlessly towards long term goals, measure the progress and look at the big picture
#7
They don't fear spending time alone. Solitude helps in focus on growth by enhancing productivity, empathy and creativity
#8
#9
Strong people don't shy away from change. They know it prevents growth
They don't resent other people's success
#10
