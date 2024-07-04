Heading 3

10 Things mentally strong people don't do

They don't waste time feeling sorry for themselves. It's destructive and creates feelings of negativity. They swap self-pity with gratitude

They maintain a strong grip on their power. They stand for themselves and keep track of their goals

They don't worry about pleasing everyone. They stop judging themselves by what other people think of them

They don't spend time dwelling on the past. They enjoy their present and plan for future

They don't give up after their first failure. They overcome failures and bounce back

They don't feel the world owes them everything. They focus on their efforts, accept criticism, acknowledge flaws and don't keep score

Strong minds don't expect immediate results. They work relentlessly towards long term goals, measure the progress and look at the big picture

They don't fear spending time alone. Solitude helps in focus on growth by enhancing productivity, empathy and creativity

Strong people don't shy away from change. They know it prevents growth

They don't resent other people's success

