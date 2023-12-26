Heading 3

10 things not to do in New Year

Wasting food on the first day of the year doesn't look appropriate so distribute the leftovers to the homeless and needy people 

Don't waste food

Studies show the highest rates of car accidents are reported during the time of New Year thus always keep your safety first 

Don't drink and drive

As per some superstitions lending money on New Year can bring immense financial crises over the years 

Evade lending money

Let go of all sorrows and miseries to fully get the essence of this vibrant day 

Avoid tears

People from numerous countries believe cleaning your house on the day of New Year will wash away your luck 

Don't clean the house

Engage in some joyous and adventurous activities outside to start the year on a good note

Don't stay in bed

New Year's Eve is supposed to be spent with your family and loved ones without the shadow of negativity hence keep your party small and intimate 

Don't throw a large party

Evade drinking too much 

The more you drink the more it increases the wastage

Never start New Year’s Day with an argument since it can ruin the mood completely

Ignore any argument

Even if you go outside try to have a healthy home meal with your family to start the new year on a more loving and healthy way 

Avoid restaurant

