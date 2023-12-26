Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
December 26, 2023
10 things not to do in New Year
Wasting food on the first day of the year doesn't look appropriate so distribute the leftovers to the homeless and needy people
Don't waste food
Images Sources: Pexels
Studies show the highest rates of car accidents are reported during the time of New Year thus always keep your safety first
Don't drink and drive
Images Sources: Pexels
As per some superstitions lending money on New Year can bring immense financial crises over the years
Evade lending money
Images Sources: Pexels
Let go of all sorrows and miseries to fully get the essence of this vibrant day
Images Sources: Pexels
Avoid tears
People from numerous countries believe cleaning your house on the day of New Year will wash away your luck
Don't clean the house
Images Sources: Pexels
Engage in some joyous and adventurous activities outside to start the year on a good note
Don't stay in bed
Images Sources: Pexels
New Year's Eve is supposed to be spent with your family and loved ones without the shadow of negativity hence keep your party small and intimate
Don't throw a large party
Images Sources: Pexels
Evade drinking too much
Images Sources: Pexels
The more you drink the more it increases the wastage
Never start New Year’s Day with an argument since it can ruin the mood completely
Ignore any argument
Images Sources: Pexels
Even if you go outside try to have a healthy home meal with your family to start the new year on a more loving and healthy way
Avoid restaurant
Images Sources: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.