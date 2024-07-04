Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

july 04, 2024

10 things only mature people can tell you

Never use a person to forget another

#1

Image Source: Freepik

Mature people take responsibility for their actions and understand the consequences of their decisions

#2

Image Source: Freepik

The real flex is being private, staying low-key and telling no one about your life

#3

Image Source: Freepik

Attracting what's right for you will require you to finally let go of what isn't

#4

Image Source: Freepik

Someday you will look back and know exactly why it had to happen

Image Source: Freepik

#5

If everyone is your friend, you've a problem. You can't trust anyone with personal information

#6

Image Source: Freepik

When you build in silence, people won't know what to attack

#7

Image Source: Freepik

Everyone leaves. You'll learn how to be alone and not feel lonely

#8

Image Source: Freepik

#9

Image Source: Freepik

You either get busy living or get busy dying

Adapt to change and navigate through different situations with composure and flexibility

#10

Image Source: Freepik

