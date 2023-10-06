Heading 3
10 Things strong woman should remember
Recognize your intrinsic value and never let anyone undermine your self-esteem
Self-worth
Understand that setbacks are opportunities for growth, and your strength lies in overcoming challenges
Resilience
Embrace your ability to make decisions and choices that shape your life
Independence
Continuously seek knowledge and opportunities for personal and professional growth
Empowerment
Set clear boundaries to protect your well-being and maintain healthy relationships
Boundaries
Surround yourself with people who uplift and encourage you in your endeavours
Support system
Prioritize your physical and mental health, knowing that self-care is essential, not selfish
Self-care
Use your voice to stand up for your rights and for the rights of others when needed
Advocacy
Trust in your abilities and believe in your capacity to achieve your goals
Confidence
Show kindness and empathy, both to yourself and to others, as strength can coexist with compassion
Compassion
