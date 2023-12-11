Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 11, 2023

10 things that attract
men to women

Having the ability to maintain proper eye contact attracts men

 Eye contact 

Doing everything in confidence lets a man see you in a more detailed manner

Confidence

Mostly, men prefer women with minimal looks, thereby embracing their natural beauty

Less makeup

The nature of being kind towards other doesn't go unnoticed by women

Kindness

Women with a sense of humor are likely to present a more attractive personality

Sense of Humor

Women with intelligent mind are said to form a good impression before others

Intelligence

Appearing stylish in an attractive way also attracts men 

Attractive style

It is something that many males look out for. So, make sure to stay honest

Honesty

Men tend to get attracted to women who are optimistic about their approaches in life

Positivity

A cute and sweet smile is everything. Its importance has a meaning in itself

Smile

