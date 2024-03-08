Heading 3
Jiya Surana
March 08, 2024
10 things that make Indian parents happy
Taking shower as soon as you wake up
#1
Image: pexels
Not using too much mobile
#2
Image: pexels
Getting married before 30
#3
Image: Kajol Instagram
Choosing a safe and recognized career option
#4
Image: pexels
Eating home-cooked food
Image: pexels
#5
Seeing their children Happy and Successful
#6
Image: pexels
Getting a stable/government job
#7
Image: pexels
Displaying moral values, integrity, and kindness
#8
Image: pexels
#9
Image: pexels
Providing emotional and practical support to parents in their old age
Filling empty water bottles and doing household chores
#10
Image: pexels
