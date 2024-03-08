Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 08, 2024

10 things that make Indian parents happy

Taking shower as soon as you wake up

#1

Image: pexels

Not using too much mobile

#2

Image: pexels

Getting married before 30

#3

Image: Kajol Instagram 

Choosing a safe and recognized career option

#4

Image: pexels

Eating home-cooked food

Image: pexels

#5

Seeing their children Happy and Successful

#6

Image: pexels

Getting a stable/government job

#7

Image: pexels

Displaying moral values, integrity, and kindness

#8

Image: pexels

#9

Image: pexels

Providing emotional and practical support to parents in their old age

Filling empty water bottles and doing household chores

 #10

Image: pexels

