Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 21, 2023
10 Things To Avoid During Interviews
Arriving late for the interview creates an insolent and uninterested image of you in front of the interviewers of the company
Image: Pexels
Arrive Late
Act Overconfidence
Image: Pexels
Overconfident behaviour makes you look arrogant and can also put the interviewers in an uncomfortable situation, hence be gentle while answering the questions
Maintaining good eye contact makes you appear confident and sincere in front of the interviewer
Avoid Eye-Contact
Image: Pexels
Lack Of Preparation
Image: Pexels
Lack of preparation makes you look uninterested and unprofessional in the eyes of the interviewers
Answering the phone in the middle of an interview showcases a lack of self-control and professionalism, thus always put your phone in silence before the beginning of an interview
Answer Phone
Image: Pexels
A rude attitude creates an immense negative impact on the interviews. No matter how strong your CV is, the interviewer will never endure arrogance
Be Rude
Image: Pexels
Always follow the dress code to look interested and professional
Image: Pexels
Ignore Dress code
Poor communication skills create a bad first impression of the interviewee and might bring rejection in the first place
Poor Communication Skill
Image: Pexels
Always avoid inappropriate body language like crossing, scratching, or rubbing arms and legs in the middle of an interview
Inadequate Body language
Image: Pexels
Never bring up the matter of salary without being asked; It is best to negotiate with the HR of the company
Discussing Salary
Image: Pexels
