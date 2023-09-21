Heading 3

 Ishita Gupta 

SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

10 Things To Avoid During Interviews 

Arriving late for the interview creates an insolent and uninterested image of you in front of the interviewers of the company

Arrive Late

Act Overconfidence 

Overconfident behaviour makes you look arrogant and can also put the interviewers in an uncomfortable situation, hence be gentle while answering the questions 

Maintaining good eye contact makes you appear confident and sincere in front of the interviewer

Avoid Eye-Contact

Lack Of Preparation 

Lack of preparation makes you look uninterested and unprofessional in the eyes of the interviewers

Answering the phone in the middle of an interview showcases a lack of self-control and professionalism, thus always put your phone in silence before the beginning of an interview 

Answer Phone

A rude attitude creates an immense negative impact on the interviews. No matter how strong your CV is, the interviewer will never endure arrogance

Be Rude

Always follow the dress code to look interested and professional 

Ignore Dress code

Poor communication skills create a bad first impression of the interviewee and might bring rejection in the first place

Poor Communication Skill

Always avoid inappropriate body language like crossing, scratching, or rubbing arms and legs in the middle of an interview 

Inadequate Body language 

Never bring up the matter of salary without being asked; It is best to negotiate with the HR of the company 

Discussing Salary

