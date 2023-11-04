Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

10 Things to Avoid in Your 20s

NOVEMBER 04, 2023

Eliminating toxic and negative influences should be the prime thing to do in your 20s 

Negative influence 

In your 20s, it's high time to take responsibility for your own failures 

Blaming others

Don't try to accomplish too many things at a single time as it increases stress and makes you lose focus, so concentrate on the important objectives 

Too many goals 

Be wise about spending your money 

Wasting money 

There is nothing wrong in taking risks in your 20s, even if you fail miserably it will play a vital role in enhancing your wisdom 

Not taking risk

Both in terms of person or object, always prioritize their quality 

Choose quality over quantity 

Although important to focus on your career at this period of your life, yet, it doesn't mean you should overlook happiness 

Ignoring happiness 

Investing too much time in technologies like mobile and computers can snatch away the precious moments of your life 

Using too much technology 

When you're in your 20s it's not sufficient to waste time behind closed doors, start taking some adventurous steps and live your life to the fullest 

Delaying life

20s is the ideal time to be independent and empowered, hence stop living your life in terms of others

Depending on others

