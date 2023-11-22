Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Travel

NOVEMBER 22, 2023

10 things to avoid on a road trip

Keep it light to avoid a cramped car and ensure a comfortable journey

Overpacking

Check oil, brakes, and tires to prevent breakdowns and ensure a smooth road trip

Ignoring Vehicle Maintenance

A basic plan reduces stress and maximizes enjoyment during your journey

Not Planning the Route

Stay aware of weather conditions to ensure safe and prepared travels

Ignoring Weather Forecasts

Take breaks to stay alert, stretch, and prevent fatigue on the road

Skipping Regular Breaks

Bring a first aid kit, snacks, water, and important documents for a hassle-free trip

 Not Packing Essentials

Keep an eye on fuel levels, especially in areas with limited gas stations

Overlooking Gas Stations

Bring music, podcasts, or games to make long drives more enjoyable

Not Having Entertainment

Have a backup map or directions in case of GPS issues

 Relying Solely on GPS

Avoid extended driving without breaks; fatigue impairs reaction time and decision-making

 Driving Fatigued

