Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 24, 2023

10 Things To Avoid On First Date

Showing up on time makes you look more humble and respectful in the eyes of your new date. Hence, don't be late on first date

Image: Pexels 

Arriving late

Talk about Ex

Image: Pexels 

Talking about your past relationships is a big NO-NO for first dates as meeting someone new represents a fresh start 

Try to ignore your phone as much as possible to look interested in the conversation . However, in case of emergencies excuse yourself first 

Checking phone

Image: Pexels 

Being self-obsessed 

Image: Pexels 

Avoid talking too much about yourself as it sounds a bit narcissistic. 

Asking questions showcases your interest in the person. You can simply begin by asking about their family, job, or hobbies

Not Asking questions

Image: Pexels 

It's okay to be curious and ask questions on a new date, however, don't make it obvious as it can make you look creepy

Act like Stalker

Image: Pexels 

Talking about your sex life on the first date might sound extremely inappropriate and can put your date into a major uncomfortable situation 

Image: Pexels 

Sex Talk 

Being rude on the first date demonstrates a negative side and is enough to make your date walk off early. So, be humble as we know first impression can be last as well

Be Rude

Image: Pexels 

Your date can feel neglected and awkward if you don't pay attention during the conversations 

Not Paying Attention 

Image: Pexels 

Your appearance says a lot about your personality, hence avoid dressing too formally or casually. Keep your style simple yet fashionable 

Overlooking Appearance 

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here