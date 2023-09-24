Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 24, 2023
10 Things To Avoid On First Date
Showing up on time makes you look more humble and respectful in the eyes of your new date. Hence, don't be late on first date
Arriving late
Talk about Ex
Talking about your past relationships is a big NO-NO for first dates as meeting someone new represents a fresh start
Try to ignore your phone as much as possible to look interested in the conversation . However, in case of emergencies excuse yourself first
Checking phone
Being self-obsessed
Avoid talking too much about yourself as it sounds a bit narcissistic.
Asking questions showcases your interest in the person. You can simply begin by asking about their family, job, or hobbies
Not Asking questions
It's okay to be curious and ask questions on a new date, however, don't make it obvious as it can make you look creepy
Act like Stalker
Talking about your sex life on the first date might sound extremely inappropriate and can put your date into a major uncomfortable situation
Sex Talk
Being rude on the first date demonstrates a negative side and is enough to make your date walk off early. So, be humble as we know first impression can be last as well
Be Rude
Your date can feel neglected and awkward if you don't pay attention during the conversations
Not Paying Attention
Your appearance says a lot about your personality, hence avoid dressing too formally or casually. Keep your style simple yet fashionable
Overlooking Appearance
