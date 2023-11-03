Heading 3

NOVEMBER 03, 2023

10 things to avoid while selecting watch

Avoid purchasing a watch on a whim. Take your time to research and consider your options

Impulse Buying

Don't choose a watch that doesn't fit comfortably on your wrist. Ensure the size and strap style are suitable for your wrist

Poor Fit

Avoid choosing a watch that doesn't match your personal style or the occasions you plan to wear it for

Ignoring Your Style

Don't go over your budget. Set a price range and stick to it to avoid overspending

Overspending

Avoid watches that require maintenance or servicing you can't commit to. Some watches need regular care

Ignoring Maintenance

Don't overlook the reputation of the watch brand. A reputable brand often ensures quality and durability

Ignoring the Brand's Reputation

Consider the features you want in a watch. Don't overlook functionality like water resistance, chronographs, or complications if they're important to you

Neglecting Features

Pay attention to the materials used in the watch, such as the case, crystal, and strap. Low-quality materials may lead to issues

Neglecting Materials

Be cautious when buying from non-reputable sources to avoid counterfeit or fake watches

Not Checking Authenticity

Don't skip checking the warranty offered. A good warranty can provide peace of mind in case of issues

Skipping Warranty

