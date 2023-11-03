Heading 3
Jiya Surana
NOVEMBER 03, 2023
10 things to avoid while selecting watch
Avoid purchasing a watch on a whim. Take your time to research and consider your options
Impulse Buying
Don't choose a watch that doesn't fit comfortably on your wrist. Ensure the size and strap style are suitable for your wrist
Poor Fit
Avoid choosing a watch that doesn't match your personal style or the occasions you plan to wear it for
Ignoring Your Style
Don't go over your budget. Set a price range and stick to it to avoid overspending
Overspending
Avoid watches that require maintenance or servicing you can't commit to. Some watches need regular care
Ignoring Maintenance
Don't overlook the reputation of the watch brand. A reputable brand often ensures quality and durability
Ignoring the Brand's Reputation
Consider the features you want in a watch. Don't overlook functionality like water resistance, chronographs, or complications if they're important to you
Neglecting Features
Pay attention to the materials used in the watch, such as the case, crystal, and strap. Low-quality materials may lead to issues
Neglecting Materials
Be cautious when buying from non-reputable sources to avoid counterfeit or fake watches
Not Checking Authenticity
Don't skip checking the warranty offered. A good warranty can provide peace of mind in case of issues
Skipping Warranty
