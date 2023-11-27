Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 27, 2023

10 things to avoid while shopping

Avoid making impulsive purchases without considering whether the item is truly necessary

Impulse Buying

Image Source: Pexels 

Set a budget and stick to it to prevent overspending

Overspending

Image Source: Pexels 

Don't overlook opportunities to save money through sales, discounts, and coupons

Ignoring Sales or Discounts

Image Source: Pexels 

Consider the environmental impact of your purchases and opt for eco-friendly choices when possible

Neglecting Environmental Impact

Image Source: Pexels 

Always compare prices and products before making a decision

Neglecting Comparison Shopping

Image Source: Pexels 

Be aware of the store's return policy to avoid issues with returns or exchanges

Disregarding Return Policies

Image Source: Pexels 

Don't skip reading reviews or asking for recommendations when making significant purchases

Ignoring Product Reviews

Image Source: Pexels 

Avoid cheap items that may not last or meet your needs

Buying Low-Quality Items

Image Source: Pexels 

Ignoring Size and Fit

Image Source: Pexels 

Ensure clothing and other items fit properly before purchasing

Create a list to stay focused and avoid forgetting essential items

Not Bringing a Shopping List

Image Source: Pexels 

