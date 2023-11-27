Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 27, 2023
10 things to avoid while shopping
Avoid making impulsive purchases without considering whether the item is truly necessary
Impulse Buying
Image Source: Pexels
Set a budget and stick to it to prevent overspending
Overspending
Image Source: Pexels
Don't overlook opportunities to save money through sales, discounts, and coupons
Ignoring Sales or Discounts
Image Source: Pexels
Consider the environmental impact of your purchases and opt for eco-friendly choices when possible
Neglecting Environmental Impact
Image Source: Pexels
Always compare prices and products before making a decision
Neglecting Comparison Shopping
Image Source: Pexels
Be aware of the store's return policy to avoid issues with returns or exchanges
Disregarding Return Policies
Image Source: Pexels
Don't skip reading reviews or asking for recommendations when making significant purchases
Ignoring Product Reviews
Image Source: Pexels
Avoid cheap items that may not last or meet your needs
Buying Low-Quality Items
Image Source: Pexels
Ignoring Size and Fit
Image Source: Pexels
Ensure clothing and other items fit properly before purchasing
Create a list to stay focused and avoid forgetting essential items
Not Bringing a Shopping List
Image Source: Pexels
