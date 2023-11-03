Heading 3

NOVEMBER 03, 2023

10 Things to avoid while taking a flight

Avoid wearing uncomfortable clothes. It’s better to wear light pants or a long dress. For long flights, it’s recommended to use compression legwear

Uncomfortable Clothes 

Don't forget to apply sunscreen on your face. Even though the plane windows partially block UVB and UVA, they can still damage the skin 

Forgetting Sunscreen 

Not Moisturizing skin

Put some oil on the skin and then apply moisturizing cream before a flight to prevent the loss of moisture

Don’t forget to download the app for the airline that you’re using and put your booking data in. It will make the check-in process easier 

Forgetting Airlines App

Don’t wear shoes with heels or rough, chunky boots. It’s better to put on some comfortable shoes without laces

Wearing heels 

Fizzy drinks on a flight might increase the gas generation in the intestine, which is usually higher due to the atmospheric pressure

Drinking Fizzy Drinks

Insurance companies recommend putting paper copies of documents into your carry-on luggage and every bag you have 

 Document Copies

You can’t take a bottle of water through security at the airport but you can bring in an empty bottle and fill it after passing through

Empty Water Bottle

When buying a ticket, it’s important to pay attention to weight limitations. If you exceed the limitation, you might have to pay extra

Weight limit for luggage

It’s not only drinks and beauty products that are not allowed taking with you but also toothpaste, sprays, gels, fish and meat, frozen foods, oil, and yogurt 

Not Allowed Things

