Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
NOVEMBER 03, 2023
10 Things to avoid while taking a flight
Avoid wearing uncomfortable clothes. It’s better to wear light pants or a long dress. For long flights, it’s recommended to use compression legwear
Uncomfortable Clothes
Don't forget to apply sunscreen on your face. Even though the plane windows partially block UVB and UVA, they can still damage the skin
Forgetting Sunscreen
Not Moisturizing skin
Put some oil on the skin and then apply moisturizing cream before a flight to prevent the loss of moisture
Don’t forget to download the app for the airline that you’re using and put your booking data in. It will make the check-in process easier
Forgetting Airlines App
Don’t wear shoes with heels or rough, chunky boots. It’s better to put on some comfortable shoes without laces
Wearing heels
Fizzy drinks on a flight might increase the gas generation in the intestine, which is usually higher due to the atmospheric pressure
Drinking Fizzy Drinks
Insurance companies recommend putting paper copies of documents into your carry-on luggage and every bag you have
Document Copies
You can’t take a bottle of water through security at the airport but you can bring in an empty bottle and fill it after passing through
Empty Water Bottle
When buying a ticket, it’s important to pay attention to weight limitations. If you exceed the limitation, you might have to pay extra
Weight limit for luggage
It’s not only drinks and beauty products that are not allowed taking with you but also toothpaste, sprays, gels, fish and meat, frozen foods, oil, and yogurt
Not Allowed Things
