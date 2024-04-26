Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 26, 2024
10 Things To Buy From Kerala
In the aromatic regions of Periyar, Thekkady, and Kumily, you can buy freshly harvested spices like black pepper and cardamom
Spices
Image Source: freepik
Visit tea and coffee plantations in Kerala’s hilly regions to buy fresh brews and enjoy tours showing their production and beautiful landscapes
Tea and coffee
Image Source: freepik
Kerala’s coir handicrafts, made from coconut husk, include colorful mats, and coasters that reflect the state’s commitment
Coir Handicrafts
Image Source: freepik
Collect unique shell-based souvenirs such as jewelry, showpieces, and clothing, reflecting Kerala’s maritime heritage
Shell showpieces
Image Source: freepik
These vibrant masks, used in traditional Kathakali dance, make striking wall decor and embody a piece of Kerala’s cultural art
Image Source: freepik
Kathakali Masks
Kerala’s traditional textile, kasavu mundu, features elegant cotton fabrics with golden borders, perfect for special occasions and everyday elegance
Kasavu Mundu
Image Source: freepik
Purchase a miniature version of the golden elephant caparison, known as Nettipattam, traditionally used in ceremonies for peace and prosperity
Nettipattam
Image Source: freepik
Cashews
Image Source: freepik
Some of the world’s best cashews from Kollam, are available roasted, salted, or plain, showcasing Kerala’s prominence in cashew production
Nilavilakku
Image Source: freepik
Bring home a traditional oil lamp made of brass or bronze, used in religious and cultural ceremonies
Own a piece of ancient art with Kerala’s mural paintings, depicting mythological scenes with natural pigments, crafted by skilled local artists
Mural Paintings
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.