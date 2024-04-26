Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 26, 2024

10 Things To Buy From Kerala

In the aromatic regions of Periyar, Thekkady, and Kumily, you can buy freshly harvested spices like black pepper and cardamom

Spices

Image Source: freepik

Visit tea and coffee plantations in Kerala’s hilly regions to buy fresh brews and enjoy tours showing their production and beautiful landscapes

Tea and coffee

Image Source: freepik

Kerala’s coir handicrafts, made from coconut husk, include colorful mats, and coasters that reflect the state’s commitment

Coir Handicrafts

Image Source: freepik

Collect unique shell-based souvenirs such as jewelry, showpieces, and clothing, reflecting Kerala’s maritime heritage

Shell showpieces

Image Source: freepik

These vibrant masks, used in traditional Kathakali dance, make striking wall decor and embody a piece of Kerala’s cultural art

Image Source: freepik

Kathakali Masks

Kerala’s traditional textile, kasavu mundu, features elegant cotton fabrics with golden borders, perfect for special occasions and everyday elegance

Kasavu Mundu

Image Source: freepik

Purchase a miniature version of the golden elephant caparison, known as Nettipattam, traditionally used in ceremonies for peace and prosperity

Nettipattam

Image Source: freepik

Cashews

Image Source: freepik

Some of the world’s best cashews from Kollam, are available roasted, salted, or plain, showcasing Kerala’s prominence in cashew production

Nilavilakku

Image Source: freepik

Bring home a traditional oil lamp made of brass or bronze, used in religious and cultural ceremonies

Own a piece of ancient art with Kerala’s mural paintings, depicting mythological scenes with natural pigments, crafted by skilled local artists

Mural Paintings

Image Source: freepik

