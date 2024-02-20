Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 20, 2024

10 things to carry in an office bag

Keep your computer powered up when you're out so you can work all-day

Laptop Charger

Handy for storing important files or sharing presentations with others

USB Drive

Earphones

Great for listening to things while you're on the go or talking hands-free

A lifesaver to keep your phone alive, especially when you're running late and need directions

Portable Battery Charger

Don't forget the basics – your house or office keys are a must

Keys

Stay organized with a wallet that fits your cash, cards, and other important stuff

Wallet

Stay confident and fresh for meetings or socializing

Breath Freshener

Always useful, especially if someone needs a tissue, you're the hero

Tissue Pack

Stay healthy and remember to drink water throughout the day

Reusable Water Bottle

For jotting down notes or signing things, make sure you have a pen handy

Pens

Keep a small notebook for notes and plans; it’s a handy backup to your digital devices

Notebook 

