Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 20, 2024
10 things to carry in an office bag
Keep your computer powered up when you're out so you can work all-day
Laptop Charger
Image Source: freepik
Handy for storing important files or sharing presentations with others
USB Drive
Image Source: freepik
Earphones
Image Source: freepik
Great for listening to things while you're on the go or talking hands-free
A lifesaver to keep your phone alive, especially when you're running late and need directions
Portable Battery Charger
Image Source: freepik
Don't forget the basics – your house or office keys are a must
Keys
Image Source: freepik
Stay organized with a wallet that fits your cash, cards, and other important stuff
Wallet
Image Source: freepik
Stay confident and fresh for meetings or socializing
Breath Freshener
Image Source: freepik
Always useful, especially if someone needs a tissue, you're the hero
Tissue Pack
Image Source: freepik
Stay healthy and remember to drink water throughout the day
Reusable Water Bottle
Image Source: freepik
For jotting down notes or signing things, make sure you have a pen handy
Pens
Image Source: freepik
Keep a small notebook for notes and plans; it’s a handy backup to your digital devices
Notebook
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.