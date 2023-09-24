Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 24, 2023

10 Things To Do Before An Interview

Punctuality in interviews creates a professional and courteous narrative about the interviewee. Hence, consider arriving 10-15 minutes earlier for the interview 

Be punctual 

Image - Pexels 

The absence of adequate research about the job role and company demonstrates an  uninterested and unprofessional attitude which can lead to rejection as well 

Be prepared

Image - Pinterest 

Always keep the updated resume with you during the interviews. Make sure to have both soft and hard copies

Build a good resume 

Image - Pinterest 

Follow dress code

Image - Pinterest 

Avoid any informal or casual attire for interviews. Even if it is not instructed consider dressing adequately according to the job role 

Never neglect your sleep the night before the interview as it makes you more active and alert during the interviews

Get Proper Rest

Image - Pexels 

Ensure to silence your mobile before entering the interview room. Likewise, avoid vibrations or other tones as well to keep yourself fully focused 

Turn off Mobile

Image - Pinterest 

Never lose your calm in any situation as a calm demenor makes you look self-assured and confident for the interviews

Be Calm 

Image - Pinterest 

In this era of digitalization, one of the major mistakes an interviewee makes is to forget to bring the printout of the important documents. Every company needs the record of their employees so even if you have the soft copies always be ready with the hard copies

Carry Printouts

Image - Pinterest 

Make your first impression count by being professional, courteous and cheerful 

First Impression Count

Image - Pexels

Try to consume a healthy proteinous meal hours before the interview. It will boost your energy and raise your confidence as well

Eat Healthy

Image - Pinterest 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here