Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 25, 2024
10 Things to do before turning 25
Explore a new country by yourself; it's more than a vacation, it's a journey that changes your life and gives you amazing stories to share
Travel Alone Abroad
Experience living on your own in your 20s; it's a chance to learn about yourself, step out of your comfort zone, and gain freedom
Live Independently
Don't stick to the usual careers; try something you love, excel at it, and enjoy working in a field that makes you happy
Try Different Jobs
Bring a furry friend into your life; adopting a pet not only adds joy but also teaches responsibility and eases stress
Adopt a Pet Friend
Enjoy watching movies by yourself; it's not lonely but a chance to explore your unique interests without any interruptions
Movie Time Alone
Witness your favorite band live, whether in person or virtually; the excitement of seeing them in person is unforgettable
See Favorite Band Live
Make exercise a habit for a healthy life; it's not just about physical fitness but also boosts your mental well-being
Stay Fit
Learn to manage your money wisely; it's important for financial stability and independence, setting the foundation for a secure future
Manage money wisely
Learn cooking
Learn to cook for yourself; it's a fun and empowering skill that lets you enjoy tasty and healthy meals on your terms
Go on Dates
Meet new people, have fun, and discover your preferences; finding love at 25 is not a must, but the experiences contribute to personal growth
Find a Fun Hobby
Break the routine with a hobby; whether it's singing, writing, or dancing, discover something that brings you joy and peace of mind
