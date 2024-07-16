Heading 3

10 Things to do in and near Panipat

Located in Kala Amb Park, this place honors the three historical battles where you can enjoy an awe-inspiring experience

Panipat battlefield memorial

Image: Freepik

Built-in the 1520s, you can visit this Mughal-era mosque to enjoy the beautiful garden, a serene place to worship

Kabuli Bagh mosque

Image: Freepik

Just a distance from Panipat, this historic site witnessed the third battle of Panipat and is now a peaceful park with monuments 

Kala Amb

Image: Freepik

Visit this museum that showcases rich archeology, history, and arts, including the exhibits on the Battle of Panipat

Panipat Museum

Image: Freepik

Enjoy a visit to this white and green tomb that attracts many devotees, especially during the Urs festival

Tomb of Bu-Ali Shah Kalandar

Image: Freepik

Dedicated to Goddess Durga, this temple is a significant spiritual site in Panipat where you can visit to seek blessings

Image: Freepik

Devi Temple

This tomb honors the last ruler of the Lodi dynasty, is made of red lakhori bricks, and is surrounded by tranquil gardens

Ibrahim Lodi Tomb

Image: Freepik

You can visit this modern park, which is ideal for leisurely strolls, picnics, yoga, and bird-watching

Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity Park

Image: Freepik

Visit this historic place linked to Nawab Salar Jung, which is located in the middle of Panipat

Salar Gunj gate

Image: Freepik

Plan a visit to this place, dedicated to Lord Rama is now run by Maa Shakuntala Devi and Maa Darshi Devi

Shri Ram Sharanam

Image: Freepik

