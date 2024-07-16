Heading 3
10 Things to do in and near Panipat
Located in Kala Amb Park, this place honors the three historical battles where you can enjoy an awe-inspiring experience
Panipat battlefield memorial
Image: Freepik
Built-in the 1520s, you can visit this Mughal-era mosque to enjoy the beautiful garden, a serene place to worship
Kabuli Bagh mosque
Image: Freepik
Just a distance from Panipat, this historic site witnessed the third battle of Panipat and is now a peaceful park with monuments
Kala Amb
Image: Freepik
Visit this museum that showcases rich archeology, history, and arts, including the exhibits on the Battle of Panipat
Panipat Museum
Image: Freepik
Enjoy a visit to this white and green tomb that attracts many devotees, especially during the Urs festival
Tomb of Bu-Ali Shah Kalandar
Image: Freepik
Dedicated to Goddess Durga, this temple is a significant spiritual site in Panipat where you can visit to seek blessings
Image: Freepik
Devi Temple
This tomb honors the last ruler of the Lodi dynasty, is made of red lakhori bricks, and is surrounded by tranquil gardens
Ibrahim Lodi Tomb
Image: Freepik
You can visit this modern park, which is ideal for leisurely strolls, picnics, yoga, and bird-watching
Tau Devi Lal Biodiversity Park
Image: Freepik
Visit this historic place linked to Nawab Salar Jung, which is located in the middle of Panipat
Salar Gunj gate
Image: Freepik
Plan a visit to this place, dedicated to Lord Rama is now run by Maa Shakuntala Devi and Maa Darshi Devi
Shri Ram Sharanam
Image: Freepik
