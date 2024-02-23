Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
FEBRUARY 23, 2024
10 Things to-do in Auli
Feel the excitement of skiing in Auli's snowy hills, surrounded by stunning views and a magical winter setting
Skiing
Image Source: Freepik
Take a captivating trek in Auli, enjoying lush meadows, alpine oaks, and breathtaking views
Auli Gorson Trek
Image Source: Freepik
Camping
Image Source: Freepik
Experience a night under the stars, with a bonfire and fun activities, amidst Auli's beautiful landscapes
Challenge yourself with Auli's cable car, the second-highest in Asia, providing panoramic views of the Himalayan peaks and valleys
Cable Car Ride
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy the joy of bird watching in Auli, surrounded by the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, home to various Himalayan and exotic bird species
Bird Watching
Image Source: Pexels
Relax by the serene Chattrakund Lake, nestled in a jungle, offering a peaceful escape and reflections of the blue sky
Chattrakund Lake
Image Source: Freepik
Explore the thrilling trek from Joshimath to Kwani Bugyal, with green meadows and tall oak trees
Hiking
Image Source: Freepik
Witness the beauty of Trishul Peak, formed from three Himalayan mountain peaks, with soul-stirring views of snow-capped ranges
Trishul Peak
Image Source: Freepik
Spend a day with nature at this UNESCO World Heritage Site, discovering rich biodiversity and breathtaking landscapes
Nanda Devi National Park
Image Source: Freepik
Shop for warm clothes, caps, artifacts, and souvenirs at Joshimath Market, 13 kilometers from Auli
Shopping
Image Source: Freepik
