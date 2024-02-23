Heading 3

FEBRUARY 23, 2024

10 Things to-do in Auli

Feel the excitement of skiing in Auli's snowy hills, surrounded by stunning views and a magical winter setting

Skiing

Image Source: Freepik

Take a captivating trek in Auli, enjoying lush meadows, alpine oaks, and breathtaking views 

Auli Gorson Trek

Image Source: Freepik

Camping

Image Source: Freepik

Experience a night under the stars, with a bonfire and fun activities, amidst Auli's beautiful landscapes

Challenge yourself with Auli's cable car, the second-highest in Asia, providing panoramic views of the Himalayan peaks and valleys

Cable Car Ride

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy the joy of bird watching in Auli, surrounded by the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, home to various Himalayan and exotic bird species

Bird Watching

Image Source: Pexels

Relax by the serene Chattrakund Lake, nestled in a jungle, offering a peaceful escape and reflections of the blue sky

Chattrakund Lake

Image Source: Freepik

Explore the thrilling trek from Joshimath to Kwani Bugyal, with green meadows and tall oak trees

Hiking

Image Source: Freepik

Witness the beauty of Trishul Peak, formed from three Himalayan mountain peaks, with soul-stirring views of snow-capped ranges

Trishul Peak

Image Source: Freepik

Spend a day with nature at this UNESCO World Heritage Site, discovering rich biodiversity and breathtaking landscapes

Nanda Devi National Park

Image Source: Freepik

Shop for warm clothes, caps, artifacts, and souvenirs at Joshimath Market, 13 kilometers from Auli

Shopping

Image Source: Freepik

