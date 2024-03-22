Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
MARCH 22, 2024
10 things to do in Barsana
Explore this famous Hindu temple dedicated to the goddess Radha, located atop a hill
Visit the Barsana Dham
Experience the unique tradition of women playfully hitting men with sticks during the colorful festival of Holi
Attend the Lathmar Holi Festival
Visit this historic temple dedicated to Lord Krishna's parents, Nanda and Yashoda
Explore the Kirti Mandir
Take a scenic trek to the sacred Radha Kund, a holy lake associated with Radha and Krishna
Trek to the Radha Kund
Explore the ancient caves believed to be the hiding place of Lord Krishna during his childhood
Visit the Sankari Khor
Experience devotional singing and spiritual gatherings held in various temples and ashrams
Attend a Bhajan Sandhya
Wander through the local market to shop for traditional handicrafts, clothing, and souvenirs
Explore the Barsana Bazar
Explore the colorful palace believed to be the residence of Radha, adorned with vibrant paintings and artwork
Visit the Rangeeli Mahal
Witness the traditional dance drama depicting the love story of Radha and Krishna
Attend a Raas Leela Performance
Indulge in delicious local dishes such as peda, kachori, and rabri at eateries and roadside stalls
Enjoy Local Cuisine
