Aditi Singh

Travel

MARCH 22, 2024

10 things to do in Barsana

Explore this famous Hindu temple dedicated to the goddess Radha, located atop a hill

Visit the Barsana Dham

Experience the unique tradition of women playfully hitting men with sticks during the colorful festival of Holi

Attend the Lathmar Holi Festival

Visit this historic temple dedicated to Lord Krishna's parents, Nanda and Yashoda

Explore the Kirti Mandir

Take a scenic trek to the sacred Radha Kund, a holy lake associated with Radha and Krishna

Trek to the Radha Kund

Explore the ancient caves believed to be the hiding place of Lord Krishna during his childhood

Visit the Sankari Khor

Experience devotional singing and spiritual gatherings held in various temples and ashrams

Attend a Bhajan Sandhya

Wander through the local market to shop for traditional handicrafts, clothing, and souvenirs

Explore the Barsana Bazar

Explore the colorful palace believed to be the residence of Radha, adorned with vibrant paintings and artwork

Visit the Rangeeli Mahal

Witness the traditional dance drama depicting the love story of Radha and Krishna

Attend a Raas Leela Performance

Indulge in delicious local dishes such as peda, kachori, and rabri at eateries and roadside stalls

Enjoy Local Cuisine

