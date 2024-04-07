Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
april 07, 2024
10 things to do in Bikaner
Explore the majestic Junagarh Fort, known for its intricate architecture and historical significance
#1
Visit the Lalgarh Palace, a grandiose palace built with red sandstone, showcasing a blend of Rajput, Mughal, and European architectural styles
#2
Attend the famous Camel Festival held annually, featuring camel races, folk performances, and cultural displays
#3
Take a stroll through the bustling streets of the old city, soaking in the vibrant atmosphere and sampling local street food
#4
Pay homage at the Karni Mata Temple, also known as the Rat Temple, where thousands of rats are revered as sacred
#5
Experience the thrill of a camel safari in the Thar Desert, exploring the sandy dunes and enjoying the scenic sunset views
#6
Discover the Bhandasar Jain Temple, renowned for its exquisite artwork, intricate carvings, and vibrant frescoes
#7
Visit the Gajner Palace and Lake, a serene retreat surrounded by lush greenery, offering boat rides and wildlife-spotting opportunities
#8
Explore the Rampuria Havelis, a cluster of grand mansions adorned with intricate facades and ornate balconies
#9
Indulge in the local delicacies such as Bikaneri bhujia, rasgullas, and ghewar at popular eateries and street food stalls
#10
