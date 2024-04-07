Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

april 07, 2024

10 things to do in Bikaner

Explore the majestic Junagarh Fort, known for its intricate architecture and historical significance

Visit the Lalgarh Palace, a grandiose palace built with red sandstone, showcasing a blend of Rajput, Mughal, and European architectural styles

Attend the famous Camel Festival held annually, featuring camel races, folk performances, and cultural displays

Take a stroll through the bustling streets of the old city, soaking in the vibrant atmosphere and sampling local street food

Pay homage at the Karni Mata Temple, also known as the Rat Temple, where thousands of rats are revered as sacred

Experience the thrill of a camel safari in the Thar Desert, exploring the sandy dunes and enjoying the scenic sunset views

Discover the Bhandasar Jain Temple, renowned for its exquisite artwork, intricate carvings, and vibrant frescoes

Visit the Gajner Palace and Lake, a serene retreat surrounded by lush greenery, offering boat rides and wildlife-spotting opportunities

Explore the Rampuria Havelis, a cluster of grand mansions adorned with intricate facades and ornate balconies

Indulge in the local delicacies such as Bikaneri bhujia, rasgullas, and ghewar at popular eateries and street food stalls

