Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MARCH 08, 2024
10 Things to-do in Egypt
Visit the ancient wonder, dedicated to Pharaoh Khufu, The Great Pyramid, located on the west side of the River Nile in Giza
Visit the Great Pyramid of Giza
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy a traditional wooden sailboat ride on the Nile River in Cairo, a perfect place to relax, swim, and party
Ride a boat on the Nile River
Image Source: Freepik
Don’t miss the colossal limestone statue guarding the Giza pyramids, featuring a human head and lion’s body
Explore Sphinx in Giza
Image Source: Freepik
Dive into the underwater wonders of Hurghada, a fishing village, and can even try underwater photography
Enjoy scuba diving at Hurghada
Image Source: Freepik
Experience the breathtaking views of Cairo from Cairo town, North Africa’s tallest free-standing structure
Get a birds-eye view from Cairo tower
Image Source: Freepik
Experience Egypt’s history and culture at the Egyptian Museum, housing a rare collection of artifacts spanning 5,000 years
Visit the Egyptian museum
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy a family-friendly boat ride on Qarun Lake, taking in scenic views and enjoy bird-watching
Boat ride on Qarun Lake
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy a walk in the unique aquarium grotto garden in Cairo, a green oasis featuring caves, a fountain, and colorful fish
Walk into aquarium grotto garden
Image Source: Pexels
Discover the amazing architecture of the Red and Bent Pyramid, built by Pharaoh Sneferu, featuring a unique bent structure and original limestone covering
Explore the Red and Bent pyramid
Image Source: Freepik
Experience the beauty of Luxor temple and Museum under the night sky
Explore Luxor temple at night
Image Source: Freepik
