Priyanshi Shah

Travel

MARCH 08, 2024

10 Things to-do in Egypt

Visit the ancient wonder, dedicated to Pharaoh Khufu, The Great Pyramid, located on the west side of the River Nile in Giza

Visit the Great Pyramid of Giza

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy a traditional wooden sailboat ride on the Nile River in Cairo, a perfect place to relax, swim, and party

Ride a boat on the Nile River

Image Source: Freepik

Don’t miss the colossal limestone statue guarding the Giza pyramids, featuring a human head and lion’s body

Explore Sphinx in Giza

Image Source: Freepik

Dive into the underwater wonders of Hurghada, a fishing village, and can even try underwater photography

Enjoy scuba diving at Hurghada

Image Source: Freepik

Experience the breathtaking views of Cairo from Cairo town, North Africa’s tallest free-standing structure 

Get a birds-eye view from Cairo tower

Image Source: Freepik

Experience Egypt’s history and culture at the Egyptian Museum, housing a rare collection of artifacts spanning 5,000 years

Visit the Egyptian museum

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy a family-friendly boat ride on Qarun Lake, taking in scenic views and enjoy bird-watching

Boat ride on Qarun Lake

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy a walk in the unique aquarium grotto garden in Cairo, a green oasis featuring caves, a fountain, and colorful fish

Walk into aquarium grotto garden

Image Source: Pexels

Discover the amazing architecture of the Red and Bent Pyramid, built by Pharaoh Sneferu, featuring a unique bent structure and original limestone covering

Explore the Red and Bent pyramid

Image Source: Freepik

Experience the beauty of Luxor temple and Museum under the night sky

Explore Luxor temple at night

Image Source: Freepik

