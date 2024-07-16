Heading 3
10 things to do in Gurugram
Experience live Bollywood-style shows, musicals, and cultural performances, and enjoy delicious food at themed restaurants
Kingdom of dreams
Engage in fun activities, and explore a miniature wonderland featuring scaled-down trains, cars, and boats
Neverenug garden railway
Discover the history of photography with over 2000 vintage cameras and 20,000 silver prints
Vintage camera museum
Explore the evolution of transportation in India at a fascinating museum showcasing from palanquins to airplanes
Heritage transport museum
Love handicrafts? Then visit this museum and view unique artifacts and handicrafts from different Indian tribal communities
Museum of folk and tribal art
A serene public park with walking and jogging space, is perfect to visit for nature lovers
Tau Devi Lal Bio Diversity Park
Spend a relaxing day by the lake, enjoying boating, birdwatching, and adventure activities like rock climbing
Damdama lake
With over 250 species of bird, this place is a paradise for birdwatchers and is best during winter
Sultanpur bird sanctuary
Perfect for picnics with landscaped gardens, walking tracks, musical fountains, and a rose garden
Leisure valley park
Home to rare and endangered flora and fauna, this park offers lush greenery and birdwatching
Aravalli Biodiversity park
