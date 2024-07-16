Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

 Travel

july 16, 2024

10 things to do in Gurugram

Experience live Bollywood-style shows, musicals, and cultural performances, and enjoy delicious food at themed restaurants

Kingdom of dreams

Image: Freepik

Engage in fun activities, and explore a miniature wonderland featuring scaled-down trains, cars, and boats

Neverenug garden railway

Image: Freepik

Discover the history of photography with over 2000 vintage cameras and 20,000 silver prints

Vintage camera museum

Image: Freepik

Explore the evolution of transportation in India at a fascinating museum showcasing from palanquins to airplanes

Heritage transport museum

Image: Freepik

Love handicrafts? Then visit this museum and view unique artifacts and handicrafts from different Indian tribal communities

Museum of folk and tribal art

Image: Freepik

A serene public park with walking and jogging space, is perfect to visit for nature lovers

Image: Freepik

Tau Devi Lal Bio Diversity Park

Spend a relaxing day by the lake, enjoying boating, birdwatching, and adventure activities like rock climbing

Damdama lake

Image: Freepik

With over 250 species of bird, this place is a paradise for birdwatchers and is best during winter

Sultanpur bird sanctuary

Image: Freepik

Perfect for picnics with landscaped gardens, walking tracks, musical fountains, and a rose garden

Leisure valley park

Image: Freepik

Home to rare and endangered flora and fauna, this park offers  lush greenery and birdwatching

Aravalli Biodiversity park

Image: Freepik

Note: The images used are only for the representational purpose

Disclaimer

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here