Nikita Vishwakarma
Travel
FEBRUARY 25, 2024
10 Things to do in India before turning 50
Experience the thrill of white-water rafting in the mighty Ganges River, navigating through rapids and cascading waters amidst the stunning Himalayan landscape
River Rafting in the Ganges
Image Source: Pexels
Soar through the skies like a bird and take in panoramic views of the Himalayas as you go paragliding in the picturesque town of Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh
Paragliding in Bir Billing
Image Source: Pexels
Camel Safari in Rajasthan
Image Source: Pexels
Embark on a camel safari through the golden sands of the Thar Desert in Rajasthan, immersing yourself in the desert culture and enjoying breathtaking sunsets over the dunes
Explore the vibrant underwater world of the Andaman Sea by going scuba diving in pristine coral reefs, where you can encounter colorful marine life, including reef sharks, rays, and turtles
Scuba Diving in the Andaman Islands
Image Source: Pexels
Ballooning in Pushkar Drift peacefully over the desert landscape of Rajasthan in a hot air balloon during the annual Pushkar Camel Fair, enjoying a bird's-eye view of the vibrant festivities below
Hot Air Balloon
Image Source: Pexels
Conquer your fears and experience an adrenaline rush by bungee jumping from a height of over 80 meters above the gushing waters of the Ganges River in Rishikesh
Bungee Jumping in Rishikesh
Image Source: Pexels
Spend a night under the starry skies of the Thar Desert by camping amidst the sand dunes of Jaisalmer, where you can enjoy traditional music, dance, and bonfires under the open sky
Desert Camping in Jaisalmer
Image Source: Pexels
Embark on an epic motorcycle journey through the rugged terrain of Ladakh, crossing high mountain passes, remote villages, and breathtaking landscapes in one of India's most adventurous regions
Motorbiking in Ladakh
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the thrill of zip lining over the majestic Neemrana Fort in Rajasthan, soaring high above the Aravalli hills and enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding countryside
Zip Lining in Neemrana
Image Source: Pexels
Discover the hidden wonders of Meghalaya's limestone caves by embarking on a caving expedition, exploring underground rivers, stalactites, and stalagmites in some of the world's longest cave systems
Cave Exploration in Meghalaya
Image Source: Pexels
