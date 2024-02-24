Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
FEBRUARY 24, 2024
10 Things to-do in Jaisalmer
Away from the city noise, stay in fancy tents like the old-time kings
Camping
Image Source: Freepik
Experience a bumpy ride in a cool jeep and enjoy a cultural shows in the sandy Sam Dunes
Jeep safari in Thar desert
Image Source: Freepik
Parasailing in Sam Sand Dunes
Image Source: Freepik
Fly above the golden desert for an awesome and super cool view in Jaisalmer
Take a fun camel ride to see interesting things in the desert and feel like an adventurer
Camel ride
Image Source: Freepik
Visit the old golden fort, explore cool palaces and temples and learn about history
Explore Jaisalmer fort
Image Source: Freepik
Eat yummy and spicy Rajasthani food like Pyaaj Kachori and Churma that are really tasty
Enjoy Rajasthani cuisine
Image Source: Freepik
Ride a fun quad bike in the desert and have lots of excitement and joy
Quad biking
Image Source: Freepik
Have a fun bumpy ride on the sandy dunes in Sam, it's like a roller coaster
Dune bashing in Sam
Image Source: Freepik
Check out the old lake, do some boating, and enjoy the pretty views, it's a peaceful spot
Gadisar Lake visit
Image Source: Freepik
A special temple with interesting story is where people pray, showing strong belief and faith
Pray at Tanot Mata temple
Image Source: Freepik
