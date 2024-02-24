Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

FEBRUARY 24, 2024

10 Things to-do in Jaisalmer

Away from the city noise, stay in fancy tents like the old-time kings

Camping

Image Source: Freepik

Experience a bumpy ride in a cool jeep and enjoy a cultural shows in the sandy Sam Dunes

Jeep safari in Thar desert

Image Source: Freepik

Parasailing in Sam Sand Dunes

Image Source: Freepik

Fly above the golden desert for an awesome and super cool view in Jaisalmer

Take a fun camel ride to see interesting things in the desert and feel like an adventurer

Camel ride

Image Source: Freepik

Visit the old golden fort, explore cool palaces and temples and learn about history

Explore Jaisalmer fort

Image Source: Freepik

Eat yummy and spicy Rajasthani food like Pyaaj Kachori and Churma that are really tasty

Enjoy Rajasthani cuisine

Image Source: Freepik

Ride a fun quad bike in the desert and have lots of excitement and joy

Quad biking

Image Source: Freepik

Have a fun bumpy ride on the sandy dunes in Sam, it's like a roller coaster

Dune bashing in Sam

Image Source: Freepik

Check out the old lake, do some boating, and enjoy the pretty views, it's a peaceful spot

Gadisar Lake visit

Image Source: Freepik

A special temple with interesting story is where people pray, showing strong belief and faith

Pray at Tanot Mata temple

Image Source: Freepik

