Priyanshi Shah
Travel
FEBRUARY 24, 2024
10 Things to do in Jammu
Walk or take a horse or helicopter ride to Vaishno Devi Temple, a sacred spot drawing devotees for blessings
Trek to Vaishno Devi Temple
Explore Mubarak Mandi Palace, a historic landmark with a museum showcasing manuscripts, artifacts, and royal items
Visit Mubarak Mandi Palace
Ski in Patnitop
Enjoy skiing in the picturesque hill station of Patnitop, offering stunning landscapes and skiing opportunities
Enjoy delicious North Indian dishes like Rajma Chawal and Aloo Dum, making Jammu a food lover's haven
Enjoy Jammu Cuisine
Experience the beauty of Bagh-e-Bahu Garden, a serene place with fountains and colorful flowers on the Tawi River
Stroll in Bagh-e-Bahu
Take a thrilling helicopter ride from Jammu to Poonch, a charming town surrounded by mountains
Helicopter ride to Poonch
Discover the historical Bhimgarh Fort in Reasi, adorned with folk paintings, offering stunning views of the valley
Explore Bhimgarh fort
Enjoy a scenic boat ride at Mansar Lake, surrounded by greenery, a perfect day trip from Jammu
Go boating in Mansar Lake
Visit Bahu Fort, located on the Tawi River, featuring a Kali temple and beautiful terrace gardens
Pray at Bahu fort
Explore Jammu's landscapes through exciting jeep safaris or camel rides, gaining a unique experience
Ride a jeep or camel
