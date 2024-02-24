Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

FEBRUARY 24, 2024

10 Things to do in Jammu

Walk or take a horse or helicopter ride to Vaishno Devi Temple, a sacred spot drawing devotees for blessings

Trek to Vaishno Devi Temple

Image Source: Freepik

Explore Mubarak Mandi Palace, a historic landmark with a museum showcasing manuscripts, artifacts, and royal items

Visit Mubarak Mandi Palace

Image Source: Pexels

Ski in Patnitop

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy skiing in the picturesque hill station of Patnitop, offering stunning landscapes and skiing opportunities

Enjoy delicious North Indian dishes like Rajma Chawal and Aloo Dum, making Jammu a food lover's haven

Enjoy Jammu Cuisine

Image Source: Freepik

Experience the beauty of Bagh-e-Bahu Garden, a serene place with fountains and colorful flowers on the Tawi River

Stroll in Bagh-e-Bahu

Image Source: Freepik

Take a thrilling helicopter ride from Jammu to Poonch, a charming town surrounded by mountains

Helicopter ride to Poonch

Image Source: Freepik

Discover the historical Bhimgarh Fort in Reasi, adorned with folk paintings, offering stunning views of the valley

Explore Bhimgarh fort

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy a scenic boat ride at Mansar Lake, surrounded by greenery, a perfect day trip from Jammu

Image Source: Freepik

Go boating in Mansar Lake

Visit Bahu Fort, located on the Tawi River, featuring a Kali temple and beautiful terrace gardens

Pray at Bahu fort

Image Source: Freepik

Explore Jammu's landscapes through exciting jeep safaris or camel rides, gaining a unique experience

Ride a jeep or camel

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here