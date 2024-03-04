Heading 3
10 Things to-do in Malaysia
Visit the tallest twin towers in the world in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with 88 floors, a Skybridge, and attractions like KLCC park
Visit Petronas Twin towers
Go to the Menara Kuala Lumpur Tower for the best sight seeing, featuring an observation deck with a bird’s eye view of the city
Explore Menara KL Tower
Have an adventure at Batu caves near Kuala Lumpur by climbing rocks and exploring temple
Climb rocks at Batu caves
Enjoy a fun day at Wet World Water Park in Shah Alam having amazing water slides and pools
Have fun at wet world water park Shah Alam
Have a blast at Sunway Lagoon Theme park in Malaysia, with over 80 attractions including water rides, wildlife encounters, and extreme adventures
Enjoy at Sunway Lagoon theme park
Explore the fascinating Langkawi underwater world, where you can enjoy marine life and stroll through tunnels
Explore Langkawi underwater world
Take a trip through Langkawi’s mangrove trees, witnessing wildlife and nature wonders like the Hanging garden and Elephant stone
Enjoy Mangrove safari
Discover the beauty of Malaysia by visiting Kinabalu national park, Malaysia’s first heritage site, offering hiking, trekking and various adventure activities
Visit Kinabalu national park
Experience Langkawi from the sky with a helicopter tour, providing breathtaking views
Langkawi discovery Helicopter private tour
Ride the Langkawi cable car, taking you to Mount Mat Cincang for spectacular views above seal level
Ride through Langkawi cable car
