Priyanshi Shah

Travel

MARCH 04, 2024

10 Things to-do in Malaysia

Visit the tallest twin towers in the world in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with 88 floors, a Skybridge, and attractions like KLCC park

Visit Petronas Twin towers

Image Source: Pexels

Go to the Menara Kuala Lumpur Tower for the best sight seeing, featuring an observation deck with a bird’s eye view of the city

Explore Menara KL Tower

Image Source: Pexels

Have an adventure at Batu caves near Kuala Lumpur by climbing rocks and exploring temple

Climb rocks at Batu caves

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy a fun day at Wet World Water Park in Shah Alam having amazing water slides and pools

Have fun at wet world water park Shah Alam

Image Source: Pexels

Have a blast at Sunway Lagoon Theme park in Malaysia, with over 80 attractions including water rides, wildlife encounters, and extreme adventures

Enjoy at Sunway Lagoon theme park

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the fascinating Langkawi underwater world, where you can enjoy marine life and stroll through tunnels

Explore Langkawi underwater world

Image Source: Pexels

Take a trip through Langkawi’s mangrove trees, witnessing wildlife and nature wonders like the Hanging garden and Elephant stone

Enjoy Mangrove safari

Image Source: Pexels

Discover the beauty of Malaysia by visiting Kinabalu national park, Malaysia’s first heritage site, offering hiking, trekking and various adventure activities

Visit Kinabalu national park

Image Source: Pexels

Experience Langkawi from the sky with a helicopter tour, providing breathtaking views

Langkawi discovery Helicopter private tour

Image Source: Pexels

Ride the Langkawi cable car, taking you to Mount Mat Cincang for spectacular views above seal level 

Ride through Langkawi cable car

Image Source: Pexels

