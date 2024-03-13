Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
MARCH 13, 2024
10 things to do in Mawsynram
Embrace the unique opportunity to witness the heavy rainfall that Mawsynram is famous for. Bring appropriate rain gear and enjoy the wet weather
Experience the Rain
Explore the nearby living root bridges, such as the famous Double Decker Root Bridge and the single root bridges in the surrounding villages
Visit the Living Root Bridges
Embark on scenic treks through the lush greenery of Meghalaya. There are various trails available, catering to different levels of expertise and interests
Trekking
Discover the intricate limestone caves in the region, such as Mawjymbuin Cave and Krem Phyllut Cave
Explore Caves
Experience the warm hospitality of the locals by opting for a homestay in one of the villages surrounding Mawsynram
Village Homestays
Explore the sacred sites and monoliths scattered across the landscape, such as the Mawjymbuin Cave Temple and the Mawphlang Sacred Forest
Visit Sacred Sites
Capture the stunning landscapes, waterfalls, and misty surroundings of Mawsynram through your lens
Photography
Indulge in birdwatching activities to spot a variety of avian species, including endemic and migratory birds
Birdwatching
Sample traditional Khasi cuisine, featuring delicacies such as Jadoh, Doh Neiiong and various bamboo shoot preparations. Visit local eateries or indulge in homemade meals during your homestay
Try Local Cuisine
Participate in cultural events, festivals, and traditional ceremonies organized by the local communities
Cultural Immersion
Images used are for representational purposes only
