Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

MARCH 13, 2024

10 things to do in Mawsynram 

Embrace the unique opportunity to witness the heavy rainfall that Mawsynram is famous for. Bring appropriate rain gear and enjoy the wet weather

Experience the Rain

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the nearby living root bridges, such as the famous Double Decker Root Bridge and the single root bridges in the surrounding villages

Visit the Living Root Bridges

Image Source: Pexels

Embark on scenic treks through the lush greenery of Meghalaya. There are various trails available, catering to different levels of expertise and interests

Trekking

Image Source: Pexels

Discover the intricate limestone caves in the region, such as Mawjymbuin Cave and Krem Phyllut Cave

Explore Caves

Image Source: Pexels

Experience the warm hospitality of the locals by opting for a homestay in one of the villages surrounding Mawsynram

Village Homestays

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the sacred sites and monoliths scattered across the landscape, such as the Mawjymbuin Cave Temple and the Mawphlang Sacred Forest

Visit Sacred Sites

Image Source: Pexels

Capture the stunning landscapes, waterfalls, and misty surroundings of Mawsynram through your lens

Photography

Image Source: Pexels

Indulge in birdwatching activities to spot a variety of avian species, including endemic and migratory birds

Birdwatching

Image Source: Pexels

Sample traditional Khasi cuisine, featuring delicacies such as Jadoh, Doh Neiiong and various bamboo shoot preparations. Visit local eateries or indulge in homemade meals during your homestay

Try Local Cuisine

Image Source: Pexels

Participate in cultural events, festivals, and traditional ceremonies organized by the local communities

Cultural Immersion

Image Source: Pexels

Images used are for representational purposes only 

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here