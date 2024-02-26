Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
FEBRUARY 26, 2024
10 things to do in Mount Abu
Explore Mount Abu by visiting cool places like temples, lakes, and forts, learning about its history and beauty
Sightseeing
Image Source: Freepik
Have fun boating in Nakki Lake with different kinds of boats, enjoying the water and beautiful green hills around
Nakki Lake
Image Source: Freepik
Guru Shikhar
Image Source: Freepik
Go on a stroll to the tallest summit and enjoy breathtaking vistas of Mount Abu. Experience the thrill of adventure while taking in the panoramic view of the entire town from the peak
See cool animals and birds on a jungle trek, like leopards and bears, making it an exciting adventure
Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary
Image Source: Freepik
Go trekking and camping in the Aravalli Mountains, experiencing nature and sleeping in tents under the stars
Aravali
Image Source: Freepik
Experience a beautiful sunset from a high spot, capturing the moment and enjoying the peaceful surroundings
Sunset point
Image Source: Freepik
Take a nice walk around pretty views, feeling refreshed and surrounded by nature
Bailey’s walk
Image Source: Freepik
See crocodiles and birds near a big pond, having a unique wildlife experience
Travor Tank
Image Source: Freepik
Explore cool caves in the mountains, going on a thrilling cave adventure
Caving
Image Source: Freepik
Buy nice things from the market near the lake, shopping for souvenirs, and enjoying local crafts
Nakki lake market
Image Source: Freepik
