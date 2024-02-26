Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

FEBRUARY 26, 2024

10 things to do in Mount Abu

Explore Mount Abu by visiting cool places like temples, lakes, and forts, learning about its history and beauty

Sightseeing

Image Source: Freepik

Have fun boating in Nakki Lake with different kinds of boats, enjoying the water and beautiful green hills around

Nakki Lake

Image Source: Freepik

Guru Shikhar

Image Source: Freepik

Go on a stroll to the tallest summit and enjoy breathtaking vistas of Mount Abu. Experience the thrill of adventure while taking in the panoramic view of the entire town from the peak

See cool animals and birds on a jungle trek, like leopards and bears, making it an exciting adventure

Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary

Image Source: Freepik

Go trekking and camping in the Aravalli Mountains, experiencing nature and sleeping in tents under the stars

Aravali

Image Source: Freepik

Experience a beautiful sunset from a high spot, capturing the moment and enjoying the peaceful surroundings

Sunset point

Image Source: Freepik

Take a nice walk around pretty views, feeling refreshed and surrounded by nature

Bailey’s walk

Image Source: Freepik

See crocodiles and birds near a big pond, having a unique wildlife experience

Travor Tank

Image Source: Freepik

Explore cool caves in the mountains, going on a thrilling cave adventure

Caving

Image Source: Freepik

Buy nice things from the market near the lake, shopping for souvenirs, and enjoying local crafts

Nakki lake market

Image Source: Freepik

