Priyanshi Shah

Travel

june 28, 2024

10 Things To Do in Munnar

Experience the thrill of camping at Top Station, 1880 meters above sea level, with breathtaking views of Western Ghats, and Theni valley

Camping at Top Station

Image Source: Freepik

Stay in a cozy tree house in Munnar, blending modern amenities with peaceful surroundings

Stay in a Tree House

Image Source: Freepik

Explore the world’s highest tea plantation at Kolukkamalai, 7900 feet above sea level, and explore stunning mountain views

Visit Kolukkamalai tea plantation

Image Source: Freepik

Echo Point offers panoramic views and unique echo phenomenon to enjoy the lush green surroundings

Visit Echo Point

Image Source: Freepik

Camp at Suryanelli, 1880 meters above sea level, with stunning views of Theni Valley, and lush forests

Suryanelli Camping

Image Source: Freepik

Hike to Pothamedu viewpoint for serene green valleys, and refreshing plantation aromas

Image Source: Freepik

Pothamedu viewpoint

Enjoy the surroundings at the 50-foot Lakkam Waterfalls, having mesmerizing views

Lakkam waterfalls

Image Source: Freepik

Plan a visit to Eravikulam National Park Safari, home to endangered Nilgiri Than, and other rare wildlife

Eravikulam National Park Safari

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy a serene Shikara ride on Kundala Lake, where you can choose from paddle boats to Shikara ride

Shikara ride in Kundala lake

Image Source: Freepik

Mountain biking in the Western Ghats

Image Source: Freepik

Go mountain biking through the Western Ghats stunning trails, tea gardens, and cardamom estates

