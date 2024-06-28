Heading 3
10 Things To Do in Munnar
Experience the thrill of camping at Top Station, 1880 meters above sea level, with breathtaking views of Western Ghats, and Theni valley
Camping at Top Station
Stay in a cozy tree house in Munnar, blending modern amenities with peaceful surroundings
Stay in a Tree House
Explore the world’s highest tea plantation at Kolukkamalai, 7900 feet above sea level, and explore stunning mountain views
Visit Kolukkamalai tea plantation
Echo Point offers panoramic views and unique echo phenomenon to enjoy the lush green surroundings
Visit Echo Point
Camp at Suryanelli, 1880 meters above sea level, with stunning views of Theni Valley, and lush forests
Suryanelli Camping
Hike to Pothamedu viewpoint for serene green valleys, and refreshing plantation aromas
Pothamedu viewpoint
Enjoy the surroundings at the 50-foot Lakkam Waterfalls, having mesmerizing views
Lakkam waterfalls
Plan a visit to Eravikulam National Park Safari, home to endangered Nilgiri Than, and other rare wildlife
Eravikulam National Park Safari
Enjoy a serene Shikara ride on Kundala Lake, where you can choose from paddle boats to Shikara ride
Shikara ride in Kundala lake
Mountain biking in the Western Ghats
Go mountain biking through the Western Ghats stunning trails, tea gardens, and cardamom estates
