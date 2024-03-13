Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MARCH 13, 2024
10 Things To Do in Norway
Enjoy Norway’s stunning landscapes on a scenic train journey, like the awe-inspiring Flam Railways, offering lush green hills and valleys
Train ride
Image Source: Freepik
Explore Norway’s coastal beauty and majestic fjords on an amazing ferry ride, offering spectacular views and unforgettable experiences
Ferry ride
Image Source: Freepik
Visit the Arctic Cathedral in Tromsdalen, known for its unique ice-like adventure, especially in winter with snow-covered surroundings
Arctic Cathedral tour
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the mesmerizing Aurora Borealis in Arctic parts of Norway from November to March
Witness the northern lights
Image Source: Freepik
Drive along the Atlantic Ocean road, witnessing breathtaking landscapes, charming villages, and the beauty of the Norwegian coast
Atlantic Ocean road trip
Image Source: Freepik
For skiing enthusiasts, the Lyngen Alps in the Arctic Circle prove an exquisite experience with glaciers, rivers, and wondrous mountain peaks
Skiing
Image Source: Pexels
Go on an incredible hike to Pulpit Rock in the Scandinavian mountain range, offering breathtaking fjord views
Hiking
Image Source: Pexels
Discover the wonders of Akershus Castle in Oslo, a fabulous piece of Norwegian military architecture with unique collections
Akershus castle tour
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the Munch Museum in Oslo, dedicated to artist Edvard Munch, showcasing a collection of paintings, stone sculptures, and ancient artifacts
Munch museum tour
Image Source: Freepik
Take a tour of the UNESCO-listed Geirangerfjord region, surrounded by snow-clad mountains, lush greenery, and a stunning valley
Geirangerfjord
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.