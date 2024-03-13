Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

MARCH 13, 2024

10 Things To Do in Norway

Enjoy Norway’s stunning landscapes on a scenic train journey, like the awe-inspiring Flam Railways, offering lush green hills and valleys

Train ride

Explore Norway’s coastal beauty and majestic fjords on an amazing ferry ride, offering spectacular views and unforgettable experiences

Ferry ride

Visit the Arctic Cathedral in Tromsdalen, known for its unique ice-like adventure, especially in winter with snow-covered surroundings

Arctic Cathedral tour

Experience the mesmerizing Aurora Borealis in Arctic parts of Norway from November to March

Witness the northern lights

Drive along the Atlantic Ocean road, witnessing breathtaking landscapes, charming villages, and the beauty of the Norwegian coast

Atlantic Ocean road trip

For skiing enthusiasts, the Lyngen Alps in the Arctic Circle prove an exquisite experience with glaciers, rivers, and wondrous mountain peaks

Skiing

Go on an incredible hike to Pulpit Rock in the Scandinavian mountain range, offering breathtaking fjord views

Hiking

Discover the wonders of Akershus Castle in Oslo, a fabulous piece of Norwegian military architecture with unique collections

Akershus castle tour

Explore the Munch Museum in Oslo, dedicated to artist Edvard Munch, showcasing a collection of paintings, stone sculptures, and ancient artifacts

Munch museum tour

Take a tour of the UNESCO-listed Geirangerfjord region, surrounded by snow-clad mountains, lush greenery, and a stunning valley

Geirangerfjord

