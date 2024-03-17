Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
MARCH 17, 2024
10 things to do in Oman
Muscat is the capital and largest city known for its diverse landscape and historical significance
Explore Muscat
Image Source: freepik
Experience the breathtaking beauty of this desert oasis with its turquoise pools and dramatic rock formations
Wadi Bani Khalid
Image Source: Pexels
Explore this historic fort, which is over 400 years old and offers panoramic views of the surrounding area
Nizwa Fort
Image Source: Pexels
Known as the "Grand Canyon of Oman," Jebel Shams offers stunning hiking trails and breathtaking views of the rugged landscape
Jebel Shams
Image Source: Pexels
Embark on a desert safari adventure in the Wahiba Sands, where you can experience dune bashing, camel riding, and camping under the stars
Wahiba Sands
Image Source: Pexels
Take a traditional dhow cruise along the coast of Musandam, known as the "Norway of Arabia," and marvel at the fjord-like landscape
Dhow Cruise
Image Source: freepik
Join a boat tour off the coast of Muscat or Salalah to spot playful dolphins in their natural habitat
Dolphin Watching
Image Source: freepik
Explore the ancient city of Salalah and visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Al-Baleed Archaeological Park
Frankincense Trail
Image Source: freepik
Head to Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve during nesting season to witness endangered green turtles laying their eggs on the beach
Turtle Watching
Image Source: freepik
Cool off in the Bimmah Sinkhole, a natural limestone crater filled with turquoise blue water, perfect for swimming and picnicking
Sinkhole Swimming
Image Source: Pexels
