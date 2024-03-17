Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

MARCH 17, 2024

10 things to do in Oman

Muscat is the capital and largest city known for its diverse landscape and historical significance 

Explore Muscat

Image Source: freepik

Experience the breathtaking beauty of this desert oasis with its turquoise pools and dramatic rock formations

Wadi Bani Khalid

Image Source: Pexels

Explore this historic fort, which is over 400 years old and offers panoramic views of the surrounding area

Nizwa Fort

Image Source: Pexels

Known as the "Grand Canyon of Oman," Jebel Shams offers stunning hiking trails and breathtaking views of the rugged landscape

Jebel Shams

Image Source: Pexels

Embark on a desert safari adventure in the Wahiba Sands, where you can experience dune bashing, camel riding, and camping under the stars

Wahiba Sands

Image Source: Pexels

Take a traditional dhow cruise along the coast of Musandam, known as the "Norway of Arabia," and marvel at the fjord-like landscape

Dhow Cruise

Image Source: freepik

Join a boat tour off the coast of Muscat or Salalah to spot playful dolphins in their natural habitat

Dolphin Watching

Image Source: freepik

Explore the ancient city of Salalah and visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Al-Baleed Archaeological Park

Frankincense Trail

Image Source: freepik

Head to Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve during nesting season to witness endangered green turtles laying their eggs on the beach

 Turtle Watching

Image Source: freepik

Cool off in the Bimmah Sinkhole, a natural limestone crater filled with turquoise blue water, perfect for swimming and picnicking

 Sinkhole Swimming

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here