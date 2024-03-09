Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

MARCH 09, 2024

10 Things to-do in Rishikesh

Experience an exciting river ride on the Ganges, navigating different rapids on your comfort level

Enjoy Rafting

Image Source: Freepik

Experience an adrenaline rush with a thrilling bungee jump from one of the highest bungee platforms in India

Thrilling Bungee Jump

Image Source: Freepik

Explore the iconic bridge, enjoying panoramic views of the river and temples

Take a stroll at Laxman Jhula

Image Source: Pexels

Experience the outdoors with riverside camping; enjoy bonfires, music, and waking up to the soothing sounds of the Ganges

Camping by the Ganges

Image Source: Freepik

Swing through Rishikesh’s valleys in an exhilarating adventure, secured with a harness at a breathtaking height

Giant Swing

Image Source: Pexels

Soar across the Ganges valleys with flying fox zip-lining, a thrilling experience with beautiful views, perfect for adventure enthusiasts

Zip-lining across valleys

Image Source: Pexels

Jump into the Ganges from cliffs of 20 to 50 feet, an exciting activity for creating lasting memories

Cliff jumping

Image Source: Pexels

Experience the thrill of Kayaking in the Ganges, perfect for a memorable trip

Kayaking in the Ganges

Image Source: Pexels

Rent a bike to explore Rishikesh’s hilly terrain, forest, trails, and town, a thrilling experience for couples and friends

Mountain Biking

Image Source: Freepik

Connect with your spiritual side through yoga and meditation in Rishikesh, exploring different styles and relaxing your body and mind

Yoga and meditation

Image Source: Freepik

