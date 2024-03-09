Heading 3
MARCH 09, 2024
10 Things to-do in Rishikesh
Experience an exciting river ride on the Ganges, navigating different rapids on your comfort level
Enjoy Rafting
Image Source: Freepik
Experience an adrenaline rush with a thrilling bungee jump from one of the highest bungee platforms in India
Thrilling Bungee Jump
Image Source: Freepik
Explore the iconic bridge, enjoying panoramic views of the river and temples
Take a stroll at Laxman Jhula
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the outdoors with riverside camping; enjoy bonfires, music, and waking up to the soothing sounds of the Ganges
Camping by the Ganges
Image Source: Freepik
Swing through Rishikesh’s valleys in an exhilarating adventure, secured with a harness at a breathtaking height
Giant Swing
Image Source: Pexels
Soar across the Ganges valleys with flying fox zip-lining, a thrilling experience with beautiful views, perfect for adventure enthusiasts
Zip-lining across valleys
Image Source: Pexels
Jump into the Ganges from cliffs of 20 to 50 feet, an exciting activity for creating lasting memories
Cliff jumping
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the thrill of Kayaking in the Ganges, perfect for a memorable trip
Kayaking in the Ganges
Image Source: Pexels
Rent a bike to explore Rishikesh’s hilly terrain, forest, trails, and town, a thrilling experience for couples and friends
Mountain Biking
Image Source: Freepik
Connect with your spiritual side through yoga and meditation in Rishikesh, exploring different styles and relaxing your body and mind
Yoga and meditation
Image Source: Freepik
