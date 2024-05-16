Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

may 16, 2024

10 Things To Do In Salem

 Explore the serene hill station of Yercaud, which is known for its lush greenery, scenic viewpoints, and a pleasant climate

 Yercaud Hill Station

Image: pexels

Visit this historic fort, which offers picturesque views of the surrounding plains and has significant historical importance; perfect for history buffs

Sankagiri Fort

Image: pexels

Pay your reverence at this ancient temple dedicated to the goddess Mariamman, known for architectural prowess and religious significance

Kottai Mariamman Temple

Image: pexels

Experience the architectural beauty and religious fervor at this ancient temple dedicated to Lord Kailasanathar

 Tharamangalam Temple

Image: pexels

Enjoy the scenic beauty and tranquility of Mettur Dam, one of the largest dams in India, offering boating opportunities and breathtaking views

 Mettur Dam

Image: pexels

Take a guided tour of the Salem Steel Plant, one of the largest steel plants in India

Salem Steel Plant

Image: pexels

Trek through the picturesque landscape to reach Kiliyur Falls, a stunning and cascading waterfall nestled amidst dense forests and rocky cliffs

Kiliyur Falls

Image: pexels

Visit this ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, known for its architectural grandeur and religious significance

Image: pexels

 Sugavaneswarar Temple

Explore the spiritual teachings and vibrant atmosphere at the ISKCON temple in Salem, offering a peaceful retreat for devotees 

Image: pexels

ISKCON Salem

Immerse yourself in the bustling atmosphere of Salem's markets, such as the Old Market and New Market, to shop for local handicrafts and spices

Salem Markets

Image: pexels

