Aditi Singh
Travel
may 16, 2024
10 Things To Do In Salem
Explore the serene hill station of Yercaud, which is known for its lush greenery, scenic viewpoints, and a pleasant climate
Yercaud Hill Station
Image: pexels
Visit this historic fort, which offers picturesque views of the surrounding plains and has significant historical importance; perfect for history buffs
Sankagiri Fort
Image: pexels
Pay your reverence at this ancient temple dedicated to the goddess Mariamman, known for architectural prowess and religious significance
Kottai Mariamman Temple
Image: pexels
Experience the architectural beauty and religious fervor at this ancient temple dedicated to Lord Kailasanathar
Tharamangalam Temple
Image: pexels
Enjoy the scenic beauty and tranquility of Mettur Dam, one of the largest dams in India, offering boating opportunities and breathtaking views
Mettur Dam
Image: pexels
Take a guided tour of the Salem Steel Plant, one of the largest steel plants in India
Salem Steel Plant
Image: pexels
Trek through the picturesque landscape to reach Kiliyur Falls, a stunning and cascading waterfall nestled amidst dense forests and rocky cliffs
Kiliyur Falls
Image: pexels
Visit this ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, known for its architectural grandeur and religious significance
Image: pexels
Sugavaneswarar Temple
Explore the spiritual teachings and vibrant atmosphere at the ISKCON temple in Salem, offering a peaceful retreat for devotees
Image: pexels
ISKCON Salem
Immerse yourself in the bustling atmosphere of Salem's markets, such as the Old Market and New Market, to shop for local handicrafts and spices
Salem Markets
Image: pexels
Images used are for representational purposes only
Image: pexels
