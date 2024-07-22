Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Travel

july 22, 2024

10 things-to-do in Sikkim

The Goecha La Trek in Sikkim is a memorable journey that comes with many challenges and amazing views to cherish

Goecha La Trek

Image: Freepik

Experience thrilling rafting adventures on the Teesta River, and feel the adrenaline for an unforgettable adventure

Rafting in Teesta River

Image: Freepik

With its high altitude and beautiful valleys, Gangtok is perfect for paragliding and over green forests and wild rivers

Paragliding in Gangtok

Image: Freepik

Try the historic Silk Route with an amazing cycling adventure that offers mesmerizing mountain views, and camping stops

Cycling on the Silk Route

Image: Freepik

The Dzongri trek from Yuksom is a popular, and challenging trek in Gangtok, where you can experience majestic Himalayan views

Trek to Dzongri

Image: Freepik

Enjoy a scenic cable car ride in Gangtok starting from Deorali, and offer breathtaking views of the mountains and valleys

Image: Freepik

Ropeway in Gangtok

Also known as Changgu Lake, Tsomgo Lake is a stunning glacial lake, surrounded by mountains, and often snow

Visit Tsomgo Lake

Image: Freepik

At some distance from Gangtok, Rumtek Monastery is a major Buddhist site with phenomenal architecture

Visit Rumtek Monastery 

Image: Freepik

Do you believe in Darr ke Aage jeet hai? Then experience the thrill of bungee jumping from Singshore Bridge, enough to give you chills

Bungee Jumping at Singshore Bridge

Image: Freepik

Enjoy a unique Yak Safari around Tsomgo Lake, offering a peaceful, and scenic experience 

Take a Yak Safari ride

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here