Priyanshi Shah
Travel
july 22, 2024
10 things-to-do in Sikkim
The Goecha La Trek in Sikkim is a memorable journey that comes with many challenges and amazing views to cherish
Goecha La Trek
Image: Freepik
Experience thrilling rafting adventures on the Teesta River, and feel the adrenaline for an unforgettable adventure
Rafting in Teesta River
Image: Freepik
With its high altitude and beautiful valleys, Gangtok is perfect for paragliding and over green forests and wild rivers
Paragliding in Gangtok
Image: Freepik
Try the historic Silk Route with an amazing cycling adventure that offers mesmerizing mountain views, and camping stops
Cycling on the Silk Route
Image: Freepik
The Dzongri trek from Yuksom is a popular, and challenging trek in Gangtok, where you can experience majestic Himalayan views
Trek to Dzongri
Image: Freepik
Enjoy a scenic cable car ride in Gangtok starting from Deorali, and offer breathtaking views of the mountains and valleys
Image: Freepik
Ropeway in Gangtok
Also known as Changgu Lake, Tsomgo Lake is a stunning glacial lake, surrounded by mountains, and often snow
Visit Tsomgo Lake
Image: Freepik
At some distance from Gangtok, Rumtek Monastery is a major Buddhist site with phenomenal architecture
Visit Rumtek Monastery
Image: Freepik
Do you believe in Darr ke Aage jeet hai? Then experience the thrill of bungee jumping from Singshore Bridge, enough to give you chills
Bungee Jumping at Singshore Bridge
Image: Freepik
Enjoy a unique Yak Safari around Tsomgo Lake, offering a peaceful, and scenic experience
Take a Yak Safari ride
Image: Freepik
