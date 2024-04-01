Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

april 01, 2024

10 Things to do in Solan

Explore the vast expanse of this heritage park showcasing cultural exhibits, serene gardens, and intricate sculptures

Visit Mohan Shakti National Heritage Park

Trek to the summit of Karol Tibba for panoramic views of the surrounding valleys and the majestic Himalayan peaks

Hike to Karol Tibba

Take a tour of Kasauli Brewery, Asia's oldest distillery, and sample some of their finest handcrafted liquors

Explore the Kasauli Brewery

Offer Prayers to the revered deity at Shoolini Mata Temple, a prominent religious site with stunning architecture and serene surroundings

Offer prayers at Shoolini Mata Temple

Head to Sunset Point in the evening to witness breathtaking sunset views over Solan valley

Admire the sunset at Sunset Point

Immerse yourself in the tranquility of Bon Monastery, where you can explore Tibetan Buddhist culture amidst colorful prayer flags and serene surroundings

Discover Tibetan culture at Bon Monastery

Visit historic Gurkha Fort, a remnant of Solan's colonial past, and learn about its strategic significance and architectural marvels

Explore history at Gurkha Fort

Savor the flavors of Himachali cuisine at local eateries and restaurants, experiencing authentic dishes like Chana Madra and Siddu

Indulge in local cuisine

Take a leisurely stroll along Mall Road, browsing through local shops and stalls offering handicrafts, souvenirs, and traditional Himachali products

Shop at Mall Road

Spend a day amidst nature at one of Solan's many parks or gardens, such as Children's Park or Jatoli Park, enjoying picnics, leisurely walks, and scenic views

Relax in nature

