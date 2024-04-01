Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
april 01, 2024
10 Things to do in Solan
Explore the vast expanse of this heritage park showcasing cultural exhibits, serene gardens, and intricate sculptures
Visit Mohan Shakti National Heritage Park
Trek to the summit of Karol Tibba for panoramic views of the surrounding valleys and the majestic Himalayan peaks
Hike to Karol Tibba
Take a tour of Kasauli Brewery, Asia's oldest distillery, and sample some of their finest handcrafted liquors
Explore the Kasauli Brewery
Offer Prayers to the revered deity at Shoolini Mata Temple, a prominent religious site with stunning architecture and serene surroundings
Offer prayers at Shoolini Mata Temple
Head to Sunset Point in the evening to witness breathtaking sunset views over Solan valley
Admire the sunset at Sunset Point
Immerse yourself in the tranquility of Bon Monastery, where you can explore Tibetan Buddhist culture amidst colorful prayer flags and serene surroundings
Discover Tibetan culture at Bon Monastery
Visit historic Gurkha Fort, a remnant of Solan's colonial past, and learn about its strategic significance and architectural marvels
Explore history at Gurkha Fort
Savor the flavors of Himachali cuisine at local eateries and restaurants, experiencing authentic dishes like Chana Madra and Siddu
Indulge in local cuisine
Take a leisurely stroll along Mall Road, browsing through local shops and stalls offering handicrafts, souvenirs, and traditional Himachali products
Shop at Mall Road
Spend a day amidst nature at one of Solan's many parks or gardens, such as Children's Park or Jatoli Park, enjoying picnics, leisurely walks, and scenic views
Relax in nature
