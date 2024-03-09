Heading 3

MARCH 09, 2024

10 things to do in Srinagar

Visit the beautiful Shankaracharya temple on Shankaracharya hill for stunning city and mountain views 

Take blessings at Shankaracharya temple

Image Source: Freepik

Explore Srinagar’s lush green hills through trekking spots like Shankaracharya Hill and Hari Parbat

Adventurous trek to famous points

Image Source: Freepik

Go on a shopping spree in Srinagar’s bustling market and explore Pashminas and wooden crafts at places like Lal Chowk, Badshah Chowk and Residency road

Local shopping

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy a romantic stroll amidst vibrant tulips at the Indira Gandhi Memorial tulip garden

Visit the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip garden

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy rafting at SonmargExperience thrilling whitewater rafting in Sonmarg, also known as the Meadow of Gold

Enjoy rafting at Sonmarg

Image Source: Freepik

Seek blessings at the holy Hazratbal mosque, the only domed mosque in Srinagar, situated near Dal Lake

Visit Hazratbal Mosque

Image Source: Pexels

Go on an adventure in Gulmarg, known for its frozen lake and skiing opportunities

Experience skiing at Gulmarg

Image Source: Freepik

Take a tranquil shikhara ride on Dal Lake to witness the city’s lifestyle and breathtaking sunset views

Enjoy the Shikara ride

Image Source: Freepik

Soar high with paragliding at Pari Mahal, enjoying a surreal aerial view of Srinagar

Go for Paragliding

Image Source: Pexels

Experience the traditional houseboat stays with modern comforts, offering picturesque views

Enjoy staying in a houseboat

Image Source: Freepik

