Priyanshi Shah
Travel
MARCH 09, 2024
10 things to do in Srinagar
Visit the beautiful Shankaracharya temple on Shankaracharya hill for stunning city and mountain views
Take blessings at Shankaracharya temple
Image Source: Freepik
Explore Srinagar’s lush green hills through trekking spots like Shankaracharya Hill and Hari Parbat
Adventurous trek to famous points
Image Source: Freepik
Go on a shopping spree in Srinagar’s bustling market and explore Pashminas and wooden crafts at places like Lal Chowk, Badshah Chowk and Residency road
Local shopping
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy a romantic stroll amidst vibrant tulips at the Indira Gandhi Memorial tulip garden
Visit the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip garden
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy rafting at SonmargExperience thrilling whitewater rafting in Sonmarg, also known as the Meadow of Gold
Enjoy rafting at Sonmarg
Image Source: Freepik
Seek blessings at the holy Hazratbal mosque, the only domed mosque in Srinagar, situated near Dal Lake
Visit Hazratbal Mosque
Image Source: Pexels
Go on an adventure in Gulmarg, known for its frozen lake and skiing opportunities
Experience skiing at Gulmarg
Image Source: Freepik
Take a tranquil shikhara ride on Dal Lake to witness the city’s lifestyle and breathtaking sunset views
Enjoy the Shikara ride
Image Source: Freepik
Soar high with paragliding at Pari Mahal, enjoying a surreal aerial view of Srinagar
Go for Paragliding
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the traditional houseboat stays with modern comforts, offering picturesque views
Enjoy staying in a houseboat
Image Source: Freepik
