Priyanshi Shsh
Travel
JUNE 10, 2024
10 things-to-do in Uttarakhand
Experience thrilling white-water rafting on the Ganges River, with rapids ranging from gentle to challenging, amidst the mesmerizing views
Rafting in Rishikesh
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
Feel the adrenaline rush of bungee jumping from over 83 meters high, enjoying an amazing and thrilling experience
Bungee Jumping in Rishikesh
During your camping amidst dense forests, enjoy rock climbing, and white-water rafting
Image source- Freepik
Camping at Kaudiyala
Trek to Hemkund Sahib, a high-altitude pilgrimage site with fascinating Himalayan views and a serene lake
Image source- Freepik
Visit the Gurudwara
Get a thrill while jumping from high cliffs into the river, adding a thrilling twist to your adventure
Image source- Freepik
Cliff Jumping in Rishikesh
Take an icy stroll with Ski on snow-covered place in winter or trek through meadows in summer, amidst the beautiful views
Image source- Freepik
Enjoy skiing in Auli
Enjoy a relaxing time on a paddle boat or rowing boat on Naini Lake, surrounded by hills and colonial architecture
Boating in Naini Lake
Image source- Freepik
Who does not love to enjoy the top view? Take an aerial trip from Mallital to Snow view point, offering breathtaking views of the lake and valley
Ride in the Nainital ropeway
Image source- Freepik
Explore India’s oldest national park, spotting tigers, elephants, and bird species in their natural elements
Wildlife safari at Jim Corbett National Park
Image source- Freepik
Amidst the fascinating mountain backdrop, enjoy the Spiritual tour to Badrinath- dedicated to Lord Vishnu
Visit the holy place- Badrinath
Image source- Freepik
