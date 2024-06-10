Heading 3

Priyanshi Shsh

 Travel

JUNE 10, 2024

10 things-to-do in Uttarakhand


Experience thrilling white-water rafting on the Ganges River, with rapids ranging from gentle to challenging, amidst the mesmerizing views

Rafting in Rishikesh

Image source- Freepik

Image source- Freepik

Feel the adrenaline rush of bungee jumping from over 83 meters high, enjoying an amazing and thrilling experience

Bungee Jumping in Rishikesh

During your camping amidst dense forests, enjoy rock climbing, and white-water rafting

Image source- Freepik

Camping at Kaudiyala

Trek to Hemkund Sahib, a high-altitude pilgrimage site with fascinating Himalayan views and a serene lake

Image source- Freepik

Visit the Gurudwara

Get a thrill while jumping from high cliffs into the river, adding a thrilling twist to your adventure

Image source- Freepik

Cliff Jumping in Rishikesh

Take an icy stroll with Ski on snow-covered place in winter or trek through meadows in summer, amidst the beautiful views

Image source- Freepik

Enjoy skiing in Auli

Enjoy a relaxing time on a paddle boat or rowing boat on Naini Lake, surrounded by hills and colonial architecture

Boating in Naini Lake

Image source- Freepik

Who does not love to enjoy the top view? Take an aerial trip from Mallital to Snow view point, offering breathtaking views of the lake and valley

Ride in the Nainital ropeway

Image source- Freepik

Explore India’s oldest national park, spotting tigers, elephants, and bird species in their natural elements

Wildlife safari at Jim Corbett National Park

Image source- Freepik

Amidst the fascinating mountain backdrop, enjoy the Spiritual tour to Badrinath- dedicated to Lord Vishnu 

Visit the holy place- Badrinath

Image source- Freepik

