MARCH 30, 2024

10 Things To Do In Wayanad

Treks and camps at this Panoramic peak will be one of a lifetime experience 

Visit Chembra Peak

Image Source: Pexels

These historical ancient caves are adorned with intricate rock carvings and provide insights into prehistoric civilization; carrying huge historical significance 

Explore Edakkal Caves

Enjoy a refreshing dip in this cascading waterfall surrounded by a beautiful landscape

Soochipara Waterfalls

This dam offers scenic views, boating, and trekking opportunities in the nearby hills

Banasura Sagar Dam

Take a serene boat ride on this picturesque freshwater lake nestled amidst forests and hills

Pookode Lake

Explore the rich biodiversity of Wayanad by embarking on a wildlife safari 

Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary

Try bamboo rafting through the pristine forests and get an experience of a lifetime 

Bamboo Rafting in Kuruva Island

Visit this ancient temple nestled amidst mountains and lush greenery, known for its unique architecture and spiritual significance

Thirunelli Temple

Tea plantations have a serene atmosphere that take you into tranquility 

Wayanad Tea Plantations

Engage with the indigenous tribes of Wayanad, to learn about their unique culture, traditions, and way of life

Explore Wayanad's Tribal Culture

Images used are for representational purposes only 

