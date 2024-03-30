Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Travel
MARCH 30, 2024
10 Things To Do In Wayanad
Treks and camps at this Panoramic peak will be one of a lifetime experience
Visit Chembra Peak
These historical ancient caves are adorned with intricate rock carvings and provide insights into prehistoric civilization; carrying huge historical significance
Explore Edakkal Caves
Enjoy a refreshing dip in this cascading waterfall surrounded by a beautiful landscape
Soochipara Waterfalls
This dam offers scenic views, boating, and trekking opportunities in the nearby hills
Banasura Sagar Dam
Take a serene boat ride on this picturesque freshwater lake nestled amidst forests and hills
Pookode Lake
Explore the rich biodiversity of Wayanad by embarking on a wildlife safari
Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary
Try bamboo rafting through the pristine forests and get an experience of a lifetime
Bamboo Rafting in Kuruva Island
Visit this ancient temple nestled amidst mountains and lush greenery, known for its unique architecture and spiritual significance
Thirunelli Temple
Tea plantations have a serene atmosphere that take you into tranquility
Wayanad Tea Plantations
Engage with the indigenous tribes of Wayanad, to learn about their unique culture, traditions, and way of life
Explore Wayanad's Tribal Culture
