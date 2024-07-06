Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

 Lifestyle

july 06, 2024

10 Things To Do on a Great Saturday Weekend 

Reflect on your feelings and thoughts to start the weekend grounded

Check in with yourself

Image Source: Freepik

Take your time waking up to ease into the day peacefully

Allow slow mornings

Image Source: Freepik

Disconnect from screens to recharge your mind and body

Unplug

Image Source: Freepik

Dress up and feel good to boost your confidence

Get yourself ready for the day

Image Source: Freepik

Plan your activities to stay organized and stress-free

Outline your plans for the day

Image Source: Freepik

Create a realistic list to accomplish tasks without feeling overwhelmed

Image Source: Freepik

Write a feasible to-do list

Tidy up your space for a refreshing and clean environment 

Declutter and clean

Image Source: Freepik

Maintain routines to stay consistent and focused

Follow some of your weekday morning routines

Image Source: Freepik

Take time to unwind and enjoy a good film

Relax and watch a movie

Image Source: Freepik

Prioritize self-care to nurture your mind, body, and soul

Have me time

Image Source: Freepik

