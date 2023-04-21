APRIL 21, 2023
10 things to do when bored
Image : Pexel
Going through the closet and organizing is fun & time consuming
Re organize your closet
Image : Pexel
Writing down the things you wish to do, be it adventure or vacation
Make your bucket list
Baking something sweet enhances your mood
Image- Pexels
Cook or Bake
Take a trip down the memory lane by seeing the old pictures
Image- Pexels
Go through photo albums
Image- Pexels
Go for a walk
A walk is good for your health. It also helps reduce overthinking
It is a great way for time to pass
Image- Pexels
Go on online shopping spree
Watch your favorite movie to get rid of boredom
Image- Pexels
Watch a movie
Glam up yourself and enjoy the date
Image- Pexels
Go on a solo date
The best way to pass time and be happy is the good old way to tickle your funny bones or work up your gray matter
Image- Pexels
Read jokes or riddles
Just be yourself and enjoy without the fear of being judged
Image- Pexels
Try dancing or singing
