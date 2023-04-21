Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

APRIL 21, 2023

 10 things to do when bored

Image : Pexel

Going through the closet and organizing is fun & time consuming

Re organize your closet

Image : Pexel

Writing down the things you wish to do, be it adventure or vacation

Make your bucket list

Baking something sweet enhances your mood

Image- Pexels

Cook or Bake

Take a trip down the memory lane by seeing the old pictures

Image- Pexels

Go through photo albums

Image- Pexels

Go for a walk

A walk is good for your health. It also helps reduce overthinking

It is a great way for time to pass

Image- Pexels

Go on online shopping spree

Watch your favorite movie to get rid of boredom

Image- Pexels

Watch a movie

Glam up yourself and enjoy the date

Image- Pexels

Go on a solo date

The best way to pass time and be happy is the good old way to tickle your funny bones or work up your gray matter

Image- Pexels

Read jokes or riddles

Just be yourself and enjoy without the fear of being judged

Image- Pexels

Try dancing or singing

